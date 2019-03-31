The home at 18920 W. Pinnacle Circle in the Country Club of Louisiana was constructed along the 10th fairway of the CCLA golf course more than 20 years ago. But with remodeling projects and loving attention from a single owner over the years, it looks brand new today.
Top craftsmen used top quality materials in this timeless home, ensuring that it would retain its charm and appeal. This home has been well cared for, and it shows.
The tall French design has a front elevation of bricks painted in Benjamin Moore’s “White Dove” color. A new roof installed in 2016 has slate ridge caps, and a three-car garage is on one side.
Out back, a z-shaped gunite pool installed by Ewing Pools on a hill overlooking the golf course is protected from golfer’s eyes by irrigated landscaping and a wrought iron fence. A tall outdoor kitchen with a masonry fireplace – also built in 2016 – overlooks the pool from one side. On the other side, a fountain salvaged from The Mill restaurant provides the soothing sounds of falling water. It’s an idyllic setting perfect for outdoor entertaining.
Inside the home, beautiful heart pine flooring starts in the foyer and is used in most rooms. Antique brick floors are in the kitchen, keeping room and breakfast area. The parlor is to the left of the entry, while a big formal dining room is to the right.
Straight ahead, the living room has a big stone fireplace and a wall of wood windows viewing the pool courtyard. Another wall of glass lines the back of the master bedroom…and the breakfast room…and the keeping room. Get the picture – window? The back of the home is primarily windows with a view.
Not only are the views enhanced with all this glass, the natural light that comes inside brightens this home and makes it inviting and warm. To supplement the natural light, upscale lighting packages are in nearly every room.
The kitchen features 3cm “Snow White” marble slabs on the counters and the 10-foot center island. There’s a 6-burner Thermador cooktop, a double wall oven set below a microwave, painted custom cabinetry, a big stainless SubZero and an icemaker. Plantation shutters over the sink windows are a nice addition.
In the nearby keeping room, the fireplace has a faux stone mantle and marble surround. “Snow White” marble slabs are also used in the long butler’s pantry, properly located between the kitchen and the formal dining room. Lighted glass-front cabinetry here is perfect for those special pieces of china and silver.
The home’s guest suite with a full bath is located on a brick hallway behind the kitchen. So is the laundry room, a powder room, the exit to the garage and a stairway to a big vaulted game room above the garage. The other upstairs area is above the main house at the top of a custom wrought-iron staircase in a corner of the living room. Two bedrooms, a full bath and a bonus room are up here.
The master suite, meanwhile, has more heart pine flooring and two closets on a short hallway to the master bath, which was remodeled in 2017. New features include “Parma Blanca” quartzite on dual vanities with light sconces imbedded in the mirrors above.
While the pool was built in 2001, it was refinished in 2016. The outdoor kitchen was added at the same time and features a refrigerator and a Blaze gas grill with side burners. The home also has a security system, surround sound inside and out, and four HVAC units.
About this Home
Address:
18920 W. Pinnacle Circle
Lot size:
41 x 324 x 256 x 158 feet
Living area:
5,621 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Four full, one partial
Price:
$1,485,000
Marketing agent:
Thorning McKay Team
RE/MAX Professional
Contact phone:
225-205-8773