Located behind the Riverbend subdivision off Brightside Lane, Laurel Lakes Estates is a private, gated community with large homes on very large lots. Nestled on five acres just inside the entry gate, the home at 2749 Laurel Lakes Ave. is a tall Acadian style offering with a front yard view of the magnificent entry fountain and gardens.
A wide elevated brick porch crosses the front of the home, a timeless 10-year-old structure surrounded by lush green spaces with woods in back. Another wide brick porch behind the home overlooks falling water from a round fountain and a gunite pool with two water features. An iron fence surrounds the back yard and pool area.
The home’s entry foyer reveals heart pine planks on the floor topped by tall baseboards with trim. The crown molding above is deep and lustrous. The formal dining room to the left is framed from the foyer by a tall cased opening, as is the living room ahead.
The dining area has a pair of tall windows to the front yard and a big 9-light picture window to the side. Like the formal dining room, the living room also has heart pine floors. An “Old Chicago” brick wall is on the left side of the living room, giving a hint of what’s to come.
A tall brick archway frames the kitchen, keeping and breakfast area. “Old St. Louis” bricks floor this big space, with illumination supplied by upscale light fixtures and windows to the back yard. The keeping room has a gas log fireplace, and massive antique beams cross the ceiling, intersecting where the kitchen begins.
The kitchen – a gourmet chef’s delight – has “Jerusalem Limestone” slabs atop a center island and the countertops. The island has a warming drawer, a feature no kitchen should be without. A 6-burner Dacor gas cooktop with a griddle is below a pot-filler in the tumbled stone backsplashes, and a custom copper hood covers it all.
A big SubZero stands tall near the stained custom cabinetry, and a double undermount stainless sink is nearby. Behind the kitchen is the home’s huge laundry and a powder room, along with a mudroom near the exit to the 2-car garage and storage room. An office is across from the mudroom.
Along one side of the scored and painted porch and pool deck is a screened-in outdoor kitchen, meaning no bugs are allowed at this party. Included are a Lynx grill and a set of burners below a custom hood, a mini fridge and a prep sink.
A guest suite with a bedroom and full bath can be closed off from the rest of the home by tall pocket doors.
The master suite, meanwhile, is in back with more heart pine floors and excellent views of the property through four tall windows. The travertine master bath has toe-warmers, a 6-foot air bubbler tub below plantation shutters and a pair of 3cm marble vanities, plus a make-up desk. A frameless glass shower is at the end of the bath and the closet is off to one side.
Up the custom wood and iron staircase, a large area at the landing could be just about anything: a media room, an upstairs library, a game room, you name it. Three bedrooms are also up here, all with dormers and window seats.
About this Home
Address:
2749 Laurel Lakes Ave.
Lot size:
5.1 acres
Living area:
4,902 square feet
Bedrooms:
Five
Baths:
Four full, one partial
Price:
$1,145,000
Marketing agent:
Jessica Antilley,
C.J. Brown Realtors
Contact phone:
225-278-5051