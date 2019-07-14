Tucked away in The Highlands of Santa Maria, the home at 18739 Santa Maria Drive takes full advantage of its location. Whether you’re entertaining on the covered slate patio or relaxing inside, the views from nearly every room in the house are fabulous.
The Highlands of Santa Maria is located in the back of the Santa Maria development and is a gathering of upscale homes, many of which line the golf course. This week’s home is on the No. 8 fairway, and every room seems to have a beautiful and green vista.
The tall French offering has a brick-edged driveway and a three-car front-loading garage. A “secret garden” to the right of the front door camouflages another entrance to the home. Around back is a slate tile patio that has an outdoor kitchen with a grill and double sink. There’s also an outdoor living room with an ivy-covered fireplace. It’s a great setup for year-round entertaining along the golf course. There’s also enough space for a small pool if the new owner desires, according to Frankie LaBorde, the C.J. Brown agent marketing the home.
Stepping inside the entry doors, a sea of heart pine flooring flows ahead through cased openings into the formal dining room and living room. The dining room has an elegant chandelier and windows to the front, while the living room has a gas log fireplace with fluted stacked columns. Four windows with transoms offer views out back.
The kitchen, keeping room and breakfast area are centrally located in the heart of the home, where three massive antique beams cross the ceiling. A breakfast area separates the kitchen from the keeping room, which has a wide gas-log fireplace flanked by built-ins and more windows with views.
The kitchen features upscale Jenn-Air appliances and a 9-foot island topped with a slab of 3cm granite. A six-burner cooktop is below a custom hood and above a warming drawer. Double wall ovens are included, as are an icemaker, microwave and refrigerator. Painted cabinetry rises to the 12-foot ceiling, and the drawers are self-closing. A butler’s pantry with glass-front cabinetry connects the kitchen to the formal dining room.
A hallway behind the kitchen has a drop-off area and a powder room next to an exit to the three-car garage.
On the other side of the home, the master wing can be closed off for complete privacy. Just inside the master suite, a sunroom is the perfect spot for coffee and the morning newspaper. Heart pine planks floor the master bedroom and travertine tiles floor the master bath. Featured are a 6-foot whirlpool tub and a tile walk-in shower with a bench. The large master closet has pull-down hanging rods, a double dresser and two sets of shoe shelves. The closet connects conveniently to the home’s laundry.
A guest suite near the front of the home has its own full bath. In fact, all four bedrooms in the home have an accompanying full bath.
The two bedrooms upstairs are separated by an upstairs sitting room with four wide windows that may have the best golf course views of all. The custom, curving stairway is made of wrought iron and wood.
About this Home
Address:
18739 Santa Maria Drive
Lot size:
80 x 145 feet
Living area:
4,451 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Four full, one partial
Price:
$779,500
Marketing agent:
Frankie LaBorde
C.J. Brown Realtors
Contact phone:
225-921-0246