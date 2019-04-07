The Parade of Homes, presented annually by the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge, has lots of new and exciting features for 2019. For the first time in its more than 30-year history, the Parade will showcase three remodeled homes on the tour. There will also be a scavenger hunt with a $1,000 cash prize.
The 2019 Parade of Homes kicked off yesterday and continues this afternoon and next weekend. This year, general admission tickets are $10 for adults and children over the age of 12. The ticket will allow entry to all 52 newly-constructed or remodeled homes on both weekends.
“This is the first year we are charging” for tickets, said HBA / GBR President & CEO Karen Zito, who added that other homebuilder associations in the state charge admission for similar events. “All general admission ticket proceeds will be donated to the Capital Region Builders Foundation, which raises funds to provide assistance to children and families in need,” Zito said. “We are delighted to donate our ticket proceeds to an organization that has built more than 15 homes in the area and raised over $18.5 million for charity since 2002.”
Zito said the association also wanted to “enhance the experience” for parade-goers this year. The association sponsored a “Tastemakers Tour” on Friday night, and will conduct a scavenger hunt for visitors to the homes in the Parade. Guests can explore and enjoy the home tour while looking for 29 special items. Attendees who find all 29 items and post them on Instagram at @HBAGBR will be entered into a drawing for $1,000 cash.
A total of 52 homes are listed on this year’s Parade. And, for the first time ever, the Parade of Homes will feature three remodeled homes on the tour. The HBA will also host two optional Remodeling 1 2 3 seminars. These will be held on each Saturday of the Parade of Homes. The seminars will begin at 9:30 a.m. on April 5 at Pointe-Marie in Baton Rouge and on April 13 at Conway in Gonzales. The seminars aim to educate consumers on the remodeling process from start-to-finish, covering topics like designing, building and financing.
“Remodeling and preparing the home for aging in place are both in such high demand in Greater Baton Rouge, and we want to bring consumers the experts who can answer their questions,” Zito said.
The Parade of Homes has entries from 40 subdivisions in East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes, according to the homebuilders’ association. The Parade will feature projects from the perfect starter homes to the most prestigious mansions. Homes range in size from 1,391 square feet up to 6,353 square feet, and prices range from $179,900 up to $1,850,000.
The new homes and remodels are built to accommodate consumers’ biggest concerns in 2019, such as energy efficiency and the latest trends in floor plans.
“Events of this magnitude do not happen overnight,” Zito said. “The builders and sponsors involved in Parade of Homes work endlessly throughout the year to prepare their best product for thousands of guests. We are honored to be able to showcase their work and connect them to the consumer in as many ways as we can.”
This year’s Parade – presented by ADL, a Ferguson Enterprise – will continue this afternoon from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. The Parade will also continue next Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and next Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge represents businesses across the 9-parish Baton Rouge Metropolitan area with more than 1,000 members. For more information on the 2019 Parade of Homes, visit https://hbagbr.org/poh2019, where you can also download the Greater Baton Rouge Parade App.