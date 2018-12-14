Designed by A. Hays Town, built in 1987 by his son A. Hays Town Jr., and updated by Interior Designer Colleen Waguespack, the home at No. 2 Oak Alley comes with an impressive pedigree. Original Town style and quality is evident throughout this beautiful home, which is featured in this month’s “Southern Living” magazine.
“Original Town style,” of course, means lots of interior wood and brick, extraordinary attention to detail and materials salvaged from years gone by.
Eight-foot double doors that lead into the study, for example, are more than 200 years old, brought to Baton Rouge from Portugal, according to the current owner. Wonderful – and massive – flagstone blocks used in the home’s kitchen are from an old church in England. Hard Tan bricks are used on the front porch as well as the New Orleans-style fountain courtyard behind the home.
And then there’s wood, not just any wood, but majestic slabs of antique pine and cypress that cross Town’s ceilings and frame his entryways. Fireplaces and loggias are Town hallmarks, and he put three and two respectively in this lovely home.
Town-designed homes can sometimes be difficult to illuminate because there is so much light-absorbing wood inside. But the lighting package in this home is excellent; it’s one of the brightest Town homes I’ve seen. Interior paint colors are vibrant yet subdued, helping to make this home interesting, warm and welcoming.
When you cross the brick porch and step through the front door, a loggia leads left to the formal dining room, where wide pine planks with gapped edges are on the floors. A whitewashed brick wall ahead has an arched opening into the living room, which has the first of the home’s three brick fireplaces. Off the living room is the study, where lots of built-in bookcases make easy work of storing books and collectibles. At the far end is a sitting area with walls of windows.
Behind the living room, the home’s rear loggia connects the master wing on one side of the house to the kitchen and breakfast area on the other. French doors from the loggia lead out into the courtyard, which is floored in hard tans installed in connecting circular patterns. An outdoor kitchen with an Alfresco grill is on the back side of the courtyard, which is serviced by a copper drainage system. A secret pool near the back of the property is a tranquil paradise shielded by an ivy-covered wall. There’s also a basketball court in this backyard sanctuary.
The home’s flagstone kitchen has specially-stained grey washed cypress cabinetry, a wood ceiling with antique beams, a big Sub-Zero, an island with double-stacked 3cm granite slabs, and polished stone backsplashes behind a 6-burner Viking cooktop below a beautiful custom copper hood.
Down at the other end of the rear loggia, the master wing features a vaulted bedroom with a wide brick fireplace, five windows and French doors to the courtyard. The marble master bath has two vanities, a doorless shower, three cedar closets and a super wide soaker tub below a window topped by a sunset transom.
This 3-story home has two separate second-floor areas: one with a private balcony, a bedroom and a full bath, and the other with three bedrooms and veranda views of the neighborhood lake. The third floor of the home has a sauna shower and a huge game room. There’s also a whole-home generator and a Buzz Off mosquito system.
If you want to read more about this beautiful A. Hays Town home, check out “The Town Favorite” in the December “Southern Living” article.