The home at 17506 Summerfield South Road in Prairieville captures what it means to live the good life in south Louisiana. If you like the outdoors, if you like good food and if you like entertaining good friends, it’s hard to imagine a better place to do all three. More than just a home, this is a lifestyle choice.
The home sits high on a hill near a bend in the Amite River, where dozens of boaters and fishermen put on a show each day. The home has more than 260 feet of bulkhead waterfront, including a fishing pier and a boathouse that with a pair of electric hoists.
The one-owner home wraps around a screened pool courtyard, making a bug-free setting perfect for entertaining. Nearly every room in the house has an unobstructed view of either the pool or the river.
A brick-edged driveway winds up to a pair of two-car garages on the side of the home. A matching sidewalk takes guests to the brick front porch, which is guarded by six round columns. Inside, the family room is first, floored in gorgeous dirty-top oak floors. I’m a big fan of dirty top pine, but this is the first time I’ve seen dirty-top oak, and these floors are gorgeous. Family room views are of the pool.
The master bedroom is off the family room, featuring a pair of tall windows overlooking the river. A nursery/office on the side of the bedroom overlooks the pool.
The travertine master bath has two granite vanities topped by custom mirrors, and the two closets have lots of cubbies and hanging space. A walk-in shower has a pebble floor and three water sources. A 6-foot soaker tub below a window is nearby.
The home has two guest suites with private entrances near the master suite.
Back in the home’s public spaces, a corner bar is located between the formal dining room and the family room, while a butler’s pantry is between the family room and the kitchen. An arching cove frames the formal dining room near a window to the pool courtyard.
The kitchen features new stainless appliances from KitchenAid, including a refrigerator, a trash compactor, a wine refrigerator, a microwave-over-oven combo and an electric glass-top cooking system with an automatic downdraft into the granite island. A huge 15-light chandelier hangs over the island, and a walk-in pantry is just around a corner near the home’s laundry and exit to the garages.
The breakfast and keeping rooms are cozy spaces with a masonry fireplace. The keeping room has a wall of built-ins and a wonderful stained leaded glass accent window.
But the big draw in this home has to be the enclosed flagstone pool courtyard. The owner says the screen keeps all bugs at bay and provides an unprecedented level of privacy. It’s like having an indoor pool without the humidity. A covered porch that edges the pool on three sides has an outdoor living room and room for an outdoor kitchen. The gunite pool has a brick planter with three lion-head fountains.
The home has 12-foot ceilings, a surround sound system and lush landscaping fed by a sprinkler system that borrows water from the river. Upstairs, there’s a kid’s den, a veranda overlooking the pool courtyard and two bedrooms that share a Hollywood bath.
This beautiful home will be kept open today from 2-4 p.m., so don’t miss this opportunity to see it.
About this Home
Address:
17506 Summerfield South Road, Prairieville
Lot size:
2.687 acres (266 feet of water frontage)
Living area:
4,850 square feet
Bedrooms:
Five
Baths:
Three full, one partial
Price:
$1,690,000
Marketing agent:
Jerry del Rio
Engel & Volkers
Contact phone:
225-218-0888