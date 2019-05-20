If you’ve ever driven down the main drag in Zachary headed west past the high school you’ve probably looked left and noticed the big house on the hill with a brick and iron fence in front. It’s become a timeless landmark in the city. What you may not know is that while the outside hasn’t changed much, the inside is completely different.
The slate-roofed, Al Jones-designed home at 3620 Church St. is 30 years old, but with the care it has received over the years, the home still looks brand new. It’s nestled onto 2.76 acres of pristine landscaping and captivating outdoor spaces designed by Eduardo Jenkins.
In 2015, the owners of the home decided to gut the interior down to the wall studs. Leading the interior design team was Monique Breaux of Posh Exclusive Interiors in Lafayette. The design company has an award-winning portfolio of homes from the French Quarter to Park Avenue, from stately country homes to Manhattan high-rise condos and even luxury yachts.
The owners also decided to expand the floorplan, so they asked Jones to add several new rooms. Next to a new Sapele Mahogany billiards room is a new 9-seat home theater with a 146-inch screen that that would make Movie Tavern jealous. There’s a new office, a mud room, a fifth bedroom and full bath, as well as two new loggias that help create a much more open floorplan. The current owners wanted more open spaces and it’s clear that the results of the 2015 redesign are spectacular.
The home has been featured in Luxurious Interiors magazine and manages to keep a cozy and warm feeling despite containing nearly 6,500 square feet of living area.
One of the best things about the home is that from just about any room there are great views of Jenkins’ outdoor spaces. The irrigated landscaping is pristine and immaculate, and when it’s time for outdoor fun, take your pick from the gunite pool and spa with splashing fountains, the professional Bocce Ball court or the in-ground trampoline. Nothing is crowded or cramped in this outdoor paradise, and the owner has hosted parties for as many as 200 guests.
Millwork in the home is outstanding with intricate triple crown molding, beautiful heart pine flooring and fabulous floor-to-ceiling windows. The owners also used lots of interior brick on archways and gas-log fireplaces. The new billiards room has a massive fireplace where real wood fires crackle and keep players warm in the winter.
Swarovski Crystal chandeliers below medallions provide illumination, not to mention elegance, in several rooms. In a unique special application, the kitchen, keeping room, sun room and den are floored in leathered marble tile laid in a French pattern.
Meanwhile, the kitchen has a 10-foot island and counters topped with heavy quartz slabs. There’s also a 6-burner Wolf cooktop with a leathered marble backsplash below a custom hood, a warming drawer, a microwave, two walk-in pantries, self-closing drawers, a paneled SubZero that perfectly matches the painted cabinetry, and an ice maker that can provide crushed ice.
The master wing has an adjacent nursery with a night-vision camera system as well as another chandelier from Swarovski in the master bedroom. There’s also a sitting area with the best outdoor views of all. And if you want total darkness instead of morning sun, use the remote to lower every bedroom shade at one time.
About this Home
Address:
3620 Church Street,
Zachary
Lot size:
2.76 acres
Living area:
6,451 square feet
Bedrooms:
Five
Baths:
Four full, two partial
Price:
$2,495,000
Marketing agent:
Ruthie Golden,
Pro-Sold Realty
Contact phone:
225-413-8594