The home at 18916 Lake Harbour Ave. is loaded with antique wood and bricks, two materials that can warm even the largest home. Nestled near a point of a neighborhood lake, the three-story home has more than 6,800 square feet of living area, but every room in this large house still manages to feel comfortable and cozy.
The home is located near the end of South Harrell’s Ferry Road in the gated Twenty White Oak Landing development, an exclusive gathering of homes near White Oak Landing. The tall Louisiana-style home, inspired by the work of legendary architect A. Hays Town, is situated on a spectacular 2.67-acre lot.
The designer was Andy McDonald, whose distinctive homes have achieved national fame of their own because of his attention to scale, balance and historical leaning. This home is no exception. The home, which takes full advantage of its location along the lake, has lots of Old St. Louis brick, lots of antique beams, lots of copper, and brick courtyards everywhere from which to enjoy the natural views.
“Materials and the setting are the show-stealers,” said Kellie Momenzadeh, the EXP Realty agent marketing the home.
The courtyard out back with the best views is terraced so from the brick porch you can see above the saltwater gunite pool. Sugar kettles are used for fountains in lots of ways, but this is the first one I’ve seen used for a fountain in a swimming pool. What a neat idea!
The front elevation of the home is tall, with a stairway heading up to the second-floor veranda. Four cypress French doors line the front porch, which is guarded by five big white columns.
Inside, the home is a sea of Old St. Louis bricks that stretch into he formal dining room to the left and ahead into the family room. One of the home’s three masonry fireplaces is in the living room, as is a wall of windows across the back.
The first of the home’s three custom staircases is in the foyer, another is back by the kitchen and keeping room, and a third set leads to the home’s fabulous home theater above the three-car garage.
Running across the back of the family room is a brick loggia, which starts near the home office and master suite before ending on the other side near the kitchen and keeping room. Arching brick walls are at each end of the loggia.
The kitchen and keeping room are two distinct spaces, each with vaulted shiplap ceilings with exposed beams and trusses. This timeless home was built in 1993, long before shiplap became cool. McDonald also uses massive antique beams for supports and in passageways.
The millwork in the home is outstanding, as is the masonry. All windows and 8-foot interior doors are cypress, baseboards are tall, the crown molding is at least quad and plantation shutters are everywhere.
The kitchen is fabulous, with a Wolf commercial cooktop and two full-size double ovens below a massive hood. There’s also a stainless Sub-Zero, painted cabinetry and a big granite island.
The master suite, located near the guest suite, has a sitting area, nail-down heart pine floors and a masonry fireplace with a mantle reclaimed from Nottaway Plantation. There are actually two separate master baths, one with a soaker tub and one with a steam shower.
The second floor has two big bedrooms and two baths plus a sitting area. No scrimping up here either, the same quality materials are used upstairs and on the third floor, which has two big rooms that could be used as well, anything.
Finally, the fabulous outdoor spaces – designed by Eduardo Jenkins – feature a big outdoor kitchen with all the bells and whistles, easily as nice as most indoor kitchens. The whole outdoor package, with walking trails down to the lake, fire pits and more, “just fits so perfectly with the house,” Momenzadeh said.
About this Home
Address:
18916 Lake Harbour Ave.
Lot size:
2.67 acres
Living area:
6,828 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Six full, two partial
Price:
$1,500,000
Marketing agent:
Kellie Momenzadeh
and Heather Kirkpatrick
EXP Realty
Contact phone:
225-572-9495 or
225-252-0668