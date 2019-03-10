The home at 576 Highland Oaks Drive sits on a big corner lot in prestigious Live Oak Estates, just down Highland Road from the Country Club of Louisiana. With narrow-plank oak and Old St. Louis brick floors, the home invites guests to come in, sit down and relax for a while.
Three big live oak trees line the side of the home, which is at the intersection of Highland Oaks Drive and South Majestic Oaks Place. An aggregate circle drive is in front of the home on Highland Oaks and a driveway on South Majestic Oaks leads to the rear-loading garage.
The home, built in 1992, has clearly stood the test of time. The hardwood floors begin immediately in the foyer and stretch left into the formal dining room and right into the cypress home office. The formal dining room has an arched 15-light window to the front yard as well as a chandelier and wall accent lighting for your favorite artwork.
The home office, accessible through cypress French doors, has a built-in cypress credenza and bookshelves. Cypress is also used in the window to the front yard and on the crown molding overhead.
Tall transoms are above the entryways to both rooms, as well as to the sunken family room ahead. The family room, floored in tile, has a cypress entertainment center surrounding a masonry fireplace. Just on the other side of the family room, a loggia floored in Old St. Louis bricks runs from a cypress wet bar at one end to the kitchen at the other end. If you don’t want the sunken look in the family room, it wouldn’t take much to use Old St. Louis bricks to elevate the floor up to the level of the loggia in back.
The home has lots of interior brick and wood, which bring warmth to any space.
The kitchen has 3cm granite slabs on the island and counter tops. Travertine is used on the backsplashes behind a four-burner Frigidaire gas cooktop. A microwave-over-oven combo is in a brick accent wall nearby. A cypress shed roof is over part of the kitchen, nicely accenting the painted cabinetry, some of which is glass-front. A double sink is in a corner below windows, and a big walk-in pantry is just around another corner. Behind the kitchen is the home’s big laundry and a powder room.
The home’s living quarters are on the other side of this split floor plan. The master suite is in back and two other bedrooms are down the hall.
Most of this area is floored in those durable tiles that look like wood floors. The master bedroom has a corner gas fireplace for cold winter nights. Two closets with built-in shoe/sweater shelving are on a short passageway from the bedroom to the vaulted master bath.
A 6-foot whirlpool tub is the centerpiece in the master bath, and two vanities are separated by the entrance from the bedroom. One vanity is tall and the other is shorter. A walk-in shower is at the far end of the jetted tub.
The home has an entertainment closet with wiring to surround sound speakers in the formal dining room and master bedroom.
The home has a large yard and wraps around a center patio for private entertaining. If you’d like to see this beautiful home for yourself, stop by today’s open house from noon until 5 p.m.
About this Home
Address:
576 Highland Oaks Drive
Lot size:
100 x 180 x 98 x 180 feet
Living area:
2,739 square feet
Bedrooms:
Three
Baths:
Two full, one partial
Price:
$417,900
Marketing agent:
Nickie Jordan
eXp Realty
Contact phone:
225-588-1151