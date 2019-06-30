Oakland Crossing is a new 39-acre development in Prairieville designed for Acadian, West Indies, Greek Revival, Colonial, Cape Cod and Creole Cottage style homes. The different designs come together with Classic Southern Regional Architecture to create desirable streetscapes. Add in green spaces, trees and ponds and it’s the perfect mix for our family-oriented Southern lifestyle.
The development is located off Old Jefferson Highway in Prairieville. A tall white brick entrance welcomes visitors onto the boulevard in this beautiful 92-lot subdivision just south of Bayou Manchac in northern Ascension Parish. Twenty-three homes in the development are occupied, 13 lots have been spoken for, leaving 56 lots that are still available, according to Dianne Adams, who is marketing the development. Lot prices range from $80,000 to $125,000.
Builders in the development include Craig Milioto Custom Homes, Ken-Dar Construction, Clegg Builders, Highland Custom homes, Frantz Gibson Construction Co., and S & B Construction. Other builders are welcome, but there are strict guidelines for new construction, including a minimum size of 2,100 square feet, Adams said.
Several homes are already done and ready for move-in. The home at 18487 Oakland Crossing Blvd., for example, is a 2,522-square-foot offering from Frantz Gibson Construction Co.
Two brick steps lead up to the front porch and into a foyer floored in beautiful engineered wood, which is used just about everywhere except the wet areas of the home. The exterior of the home is white painted brick. The clean, bright look continues inside the home with white brick accents and lots of tall windows with transoms that allow in natural light.
Interior doors are 8 feet tall on 11-foot ceilings with coved crown molding. A security camera system is included, as is surround sound.
The wainscot-walled foyer leads ahead into a big family space that is the heart of the home. Two bedrooms off the foyer share a full bath with a pair of granite vanities. The kitchen is next, with tall windows and upscale stainless appliances. The 9-foot center island and countertops are topped with 3cm slabs of “Shadow Storm” granite. A 5-burner Frigidaire cooktop is below a custom hood and pot-filler in a tumbled stone backsplash. Accent lighting is above and below painted cabinetry, with spice racks on the lower counters. A microwave-over-oven combo is in one kitchen wall and a big pantry has a light-switched door. Shiplap is used in the kitchen ceiling, and two granite bars flank the space for the refrigerator.
Next is the formal dining space, which separates the kitchen from the living room. A tall arched cased opening divides this big room, and a gas-log fireplace with a white brick surround warms the whole space. Living room windows offer views of the back yard and covered back porch, which has an outdoor kitchen with a Blaze grill and stainless sink. Shiplap, which is quickly becoming the go-to material in homes today, is used on the porch ceiling.
A small office on the hallway to the master suite can be closed off by pocket doors. In the master bedroom, more engineered wood is on the floors and tall windows provide more natural light. The marble master bath has dual vanities plus a makeup desk, a 5-foot soaker tub under a window, and a frameless glass walk-in shower. There is but one master closet, but it’s a big one with two built-in dressers and lots of hanging space.
Homeowners in Oakland Crossing have access to a park, walking trails, two lakes and a planned community swimming pool, Adams said. If you’d like to see this beautiful home, or the other possibilities offered by Oakland Crossing, be sure to stop by today’s open house from 1-5 p.m.
About this Home
Address:
18487 Oakland Crossing Blvd., Prairieville
Lot size:
60 x 130 feet
Living area:
2,522 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three full
Price:
$455,000
Marketing agent:
Dianne Adams,
RE/MAX Professional
Contact phone:
225-806-8979