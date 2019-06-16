Ligon Road is a country two-lane that meanders along pastures and fields off Old Scenic Highway just south of the Plains Church in Zachary. Nestled on 47 acres with two ponds at 22784 Ligon Road is one of the finest residential properties in Louisiana.
The 3-story main house has 18,416 square feet of living area. Add in 15-foot-wide verandas and porches, huge courtyards and patios, an amazing covered pool and outdoor kitchen, and you’ve got 24,427 square feet of residential splendor under roof.
Despite its size and scope, the home doesn’t feel pretentious at all. Designed by Billie Brian, built by Don Fuson with interior design by Erin Mixson, this Zachary home just feels…grand.
Dozens of massive beams reclaimed from properties in New Orleans line the 13-foot ceilings and walls of the home. Cypress interior doors and pocket doors are 10 feet tall. Huge 5-inch-thick stones are used on the floors on the home’s first level and shiplap is on most of the walls. Most of the materials in the home, in fact, are reclaimed. Not one foot of carpet or sheetrock can be found here.
In addition to the main house, there’s a 4,400-square-foot 2-story guest house, a 1,100-square-foot Acadian cottage, a 1,482-square foot restored country store/gas station, and a massive barn with a bedroom and full bath, a kitchen, a lounge, a tack room, six horse stalls and a covered riding arena that rivals the John M. Parker Ag Center.
Movie Tavern wishes it had a theater as nice as the one in this home: 12 kid-skin leather recliners that view a massive projection screen and a stage with production quality spotlights, strobe lights and curtains.
There’s a bar room with a long mahogany bar to rival Pat O’Briens in the French Quarter or Cheers in Boston. There’s a hunting room with lighted displays, and you can use the nearby walk-in bank vault to secure your guns or money. Regions Bank would be proud of this vault.
Need to get up to the third story double quick? Otis doesn’t make an elevator much bigger than the commercial one in this home. There’s even a hotel-style luggage cart to get your bags upstairs. This residence is like a Four Seasons without a front desk. There’s even a vaulted home gymnasium that would make Spectrum Fitness envious. And let’s not forget about the pet shower room with a half door.
Because all the ceilings in the home are so tall, the custom windows are as well. They’re massive. Some areas like the dining room literally have floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. Natural light always warms and freshens a living space, and these windows do an amazing job.
While the home has some extraordinary features, it has all the regular amenities and luxuries you’d expect…just a lot bigger and a lot more of them.
The kitchen has heavy 5cm slabs of marble on the island and counters. Appliances are top of the line. Two paneled SubZeros are in the kitchen, but other refrigerators are never far away inside and out at this home. The pantry is 13 feet wide and the home’s laundry is nearly 23 feet long.
The master suite on the second floor has elegant baths for him and her. Closets are amazing, and the third floor has a storage room lined with shelves that looks like an aisle at Home Depot.
This property is certainly not for every budget, but if you’re in the select group of people able to afford it, give Quita Cutrer at Burns & Co. Realtors a call. But just be aware that you’ll need to block out 4-5 hours to see everything this home has to offer.
About this Home
Address:
22784 Ligon Road,
Zachary
Lot size:
47.61 acres
Living area:
18,416 square feet
Price:
$3,995,000
Marketing agent:
Quita Cutrer
Burns & Co. Realtors
Contact phone:
225-413-8874