The home at 3055 Tyrone Drive in Hundred Oaks may be more than 50 years old but it has well stood the test of time. This beautiful home is an example of how classic elegance and timeless features endure.
Hundred Oaks is one of the city’s most desirable areas, convenient to Intestate 10 and close to LSU and downtown. It’s also one of the city’s older neighborhoods, and the live oaks and other trees lining the sidewalks and yards in Hundred Oaks are magnificent.
This week’s home has a pair of live oaks that provide abundant shade, keeping the property cooler in the blazing south Louisiana summer sun. A row of crape myrtles lines the street in front of the home. Five brick steps lead guests up to the front door, and a sunset transom above the entry welcomes them inside.
From the foyer, the formal dining room is to the left and the home’s library is to the right, while stairs to the second floor are directly ahead. The elegant dining room has a chandelier below a medallion, and the library has two walls of built-in mahogany bookshelves.
Original wood windows are in the living room, where beautiful heart pine floors lead through a tall cased opening into a big sunroom that was part of remodeling and additions after Hurricane Katrina. Four sets of French doors with transoms line the sun room, allowing views of the saltwater gunite pool and slate courtyard out back. A low brick wall surrounds the pool area and has five fountains splashing into the pool.
Private sitting areas are included at each end of the pool, which is full-sized with four steps leading into the water. It’s a lush, secluded spot perfect for entertaining or just relaxing to the soothing sounds of falling water.
Back inside, the kitchen counters are topped with original 3cm slabs of “Calcutta Gold, and a big center island has the same. The island has a 5-burner KitchenAid cooktop below a custom hood, and even has a pot-filler. The island cabinetry contains a wine refrigerator and a clear icemaker located across from a big KitchenAid stainless refrigerator. Two dishwashers from Fisher/Paykel flank the sink, so cleanup chores are easy. The custom cabinetry is painted.
A sitting area near the kitchen has built-in bookshelves as well as a fireplace in a whitewashed brick accent wall. A nearby butler’s pantry has glass-front cabinetry topped by more “Calcutta Gold.” A felted silver closet, the home’s laundry and a walk-in pantry are nearby as well.
The home’s laundry connects conveniently to one of two master bath closets that have dressers and lots of hanging space. A 6-foot soaker tub is in the master bath near a floor-to-ceiling window that allows in abundant natural light.
Meanwhile, the master bedroom is floored in more heart pine flooring and has a small anteroom separating the living quarters from the living room. A sitting area has views of the pool, and French doors provide a way out to the courtayrd. A set of tall pocket doors means the owner can close off the whole master wing.
Up the custom foyer staircase you’ll find a second master suite with views of the neighborhood from four tall windows. The second-floor master bath has two closets, as do each of the two other upstairs bedrooms. A beautiful veranda is just off the landing and offers treetop views of the front yard. It’s the perfect spot for that morning cup of coffee and the newspaper.
About this Home
Address:
3055 Tyrone Drive
Lot size:
100 x 130 feet
Living area:
4,988 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three full, one partial
Price:
$1,275,000
Marketing agent:
Peggy Callihan
Burns & Co. Realtors
Contact phone:
225-939-6504