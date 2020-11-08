The timeless A. Hays Town design at 7055 Richards Drive in Jefferson Place features 150-year-old heart pine flooring, antique New Orleans hard-tan bricks, sinker cypress cabinetry and 200-year-old cypress beams. A 50-year cedar shake roof installed in 2008 tops one of the premier residences in one of Baton Rouge’s premier neighborhoods.
Jefferson Place/Bocage has oak-lined boulevards and some of the finest houses you’ll see in town. This week’s home, designed by Town and built in 1964 by Jim Smith, is filled with Town signatures.
“The new buyer will own a piece of Louisiana history by living in an A. Hays town home,” said Ann Mullins, the Latter & Blum agent marketing the property. “The home sits among live oaks on a large corner lot.”
The home is on a hill at the intersection of Richards Drive and Torrence Drive. Seven massive live oaks stand guard along the front of the property, and the back yard features a brick fountain courtyard and Bevelo copper lighting. The rear brick courtyard, also designed by Town, is made of the same New Orleans hard tans used inside. The bricks are laid in concentric circle patterns around the brick fountain personally selected by Town in Guatemala.
Virtually none of the original design has changed, save for an elevator, which was added to the end of a short loggia in 2003. Town had actually made design provisions for the elevator so the owner could add it when needed. Just two families have resided at this home. The property also includes an 1,120-foot guest house that has plumbing and electrical roughed in but is unfinished inside.
As in most Town designs, bricks and wood are of primary importance. A brick walkway leads up to the brick front porch, which features 150-year-old shutters and an exterior stairway up to a wraparound veranda. The home’s central foyer hallway is floored in hard tans and passes a custom set of interior stairs on its way to the back of the home.
To the right of the entry foyer is the home’s formal dining room, and to the left is the parlor. Both rooms have tall wood windows to the front porch and are floored by antique heart pine planks installed with gapped edges.
The kitchen has hard-tan floors and beautiful marble counter tops. Antique exposed beams cross the ceiling in the kitchen, which is another Town hallmark. The hard tans continue in the den, which has more antique beams, a fireplace with a cypress mantle designed by Town, and pocket doors that lead into the dining room. At one end of the den, a massive antique beam is installed above a cove with an octagonal wall of windows that perfectly frames the beautiful courtyard out back.
The master suite is located upstairs, accessible by stairs or elevator. Counting the downstairs guest suite, the home has five bedrooms in all. Three of the upstairs bedrooms have access to the veranda.
The huge master bedroom is floored in more antique pine, as are the other upstairs bedrooms. The marble master bath features three vanities, a walk-in shower, a cast iron tub and two big closets. There’s also an upstairs laundry room and a chute to the downstairs laundry below.
Finally, the home has two HVAC units, a natural gas generator for power outages, a two-car garage, a security system and irrigated landscaping.
About this Home
Address:
7055 Richards Drive
Lot size:
175 x 175 feet
Living area:
5,171 square feet
Bedrooms:
Five
Baths:
Four
Price:
$1,695,000
Marketing agent:
Ann Mullins
Latter & Blum
Contact:
225-281-1196
Photos by:
JOHN CRIFASI PHOTOGRAPHY