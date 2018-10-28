If you’ve always wanted to live downtown and enjoy the downtown lifestyle but didn’t want or couldn’t afford to rent, here’s some good news. An historic art deco classic building at the corner of North Boulevard and Napoleon Street has been restored and its eight condominium units are now on the market.
Starting at just $185,000 with nothing above $229,900, the condominiums at “The Prince” just went on the market, but theywon’t last long. The Prince was originally built circa 1930 by the Evelyn McKenna Prince family as an apartment complex for a bustling downtown Baton Rouge. Today, after being restored, the condos in The Prince still have much of the original materials and all of the original style and charm.
Paul Burns of Burns & Co. Realtors believes downtown needs living quarters for sale instead of just for lease. That’s why he believes in The Prince, which has four two-bedroom units and four one-bedroom units now on the market.
“People who want to live downtown and enjoy the downtown lifestyle, maybe work downtown, are going to like The Prince,” Burns said. “There’s a need for ownership downtown. This is an opportunity to own a piece of history.”
The Prince is just a few blocks from the Mississippi River and all the festivals on the levee and along oak-shaded North Boulevard at its intersection with historic Napoleon Street.
The condos that front North Boulevard are two-bedroom units, while the four that front on Napoleon Street are one bedroom. Each of the two sets of condos has its own entrance, and there’s a gated parking lot with a keypad entry around back.
Originally designed by Architect Lewis A. Grosz, whose other projects include the 1939 EBR Parish Library and numerous private estates, The Prince has original narrow-plank oak floors in all of the units. Only the wet spaces in the kitchens and baths are tile.
The exterior of the building is decidedly art deco with unique architectural details like rounded windows and corners. New plumbing and wiring systems have been installed, and the kitchens and baths have been upgraded.
Unit No. 3, a two-bedroom upstairs condo facing North Boulevard, has great views of the boulevard through curved glass windows with 36 lights. Just steps outside the door of No. 3, a bicycle repair station and exercise spot are along the “Downtown Greenway” that runs under the trees along the boulevard.
Kitchens in the condos are upgraded with 3cm granite and stainless appliances from GE. Included are a refrigerator, a microwave over a glass top electric stove, a dishwasher and a stainless sink. Because 1930s apartments did not have laundry rooms, the kitchens serve double duty as the home’s laundry, with stacked washer/dryer combinations. But that leaves more room around the condo for formal living rooms and dining rooms.
The bathroom in the two-bedroom units are located on a hallway with a bedroom at each end. In a nod to the past, the bedrooms have operating transoms above the doors. The bath has a single vanity, a built-in linen closet and corner subway tile shower, but no tub.
Burns said he expects the demographics for The Prince will include young professionals, downsizing Baby Boomers, urban dwellers or anyone who might need accommodations downtown for work or LSU games.
The condos have security systems, arched entryways, and wonderful old original windows. Every condo has a front entrance and a rear exit to the gated parking lot out back.
If you’d like to take a look at this historic downtown condominium development, one-and two-bedroom units will be kept open today from 2-5 p.m.
About The Prince
Address:
710 North Boulevard, Unit 3
Lot size:
N/A
Living area:
1,016 square feet
Bedrooms:
Two
Baths:
One
Price:
$229,600
Marketing agent:
Andrew Chidlow
Burns & Co. Inc. Realtors
Contact phone:
225-999-1421