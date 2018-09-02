The home at 17521 Pecan Shadows Drive is located near the end of the main street in Country Club West, an intimate, upscale development across Highland Road from the Country Club of Louisiana. The tall traditional home sits on a big lot bordering the 3-acre neighborhood lake.
A brick deck behind the home is the perfect spot to watch the sun rise over the lake, which has three soul-soothing fountains. The home’s exterior is all Old Chicago brick, which means lasting beauty with low maintenance.
Flooring in the freshly-painted home is travertine, heart pine and other types of tile. There is no carpet at all. All five bedrooms have their own bath, so there’s no need to share.
The first things you see when you walk through the home’s tall entry doors are archways to the formal dining room and the living room, which has windows overlooking the lake. The living room also has a 6-foot-tall fireplace with gas logs and a faux stone mantle.
A butler’s pantry is on the way from the dining room to the kitchen and has granite counters with glass-front cabinetry above. Step past a big walk-in pantry and you’re in the updated kitchen, which has new stainless appliances from Frigidaire and Kenmore. The granite island has a 5-burner gas cooktop, just across from double wall ovens and a new refrigerator.
Kitchen cabinetry is painted, and the counters are topped by granite. The kitchen is framed by big wood beams and posts that mark the beginning of the keeping room and breakfast area. The same beams cross the ceiling of this big space, the likely gathering spot for most family activities. The keeping room has a gas log fireplace, and the whole area offers nice views of the lake from windows dressed in plantation shutters. There’s even a centrally-located corner bar in this home, complete with a stainless sink, painted cabinetry, a chilled beverage center and a wine rack.
A hallway floored in heart pine takes you through the south wing of the home, where a guest suite with a full bath is across from the master suite. The laundry room, complete with lots of room and a pet shower, is nearby.
The master bedroom is floored in more heart pine edged by tall baseboards. The master bath has separate vanities – one with a makeup desk – below custom mirrors. A corner Jacuzzi tub below plantation shutters is next to a steam shower, which has two water sources from opposite walls.
There is but one master closet, but it’s huge and custom. A mirrored wall in the middle separates two sides, each with dressers and shoe shelving. There’s even a small desk in one corner.
Meanwhile, up the custom wood and iron staircase, there are two more bedrooms, each floored in heart pine. A room at the landing also has heart pine and could be used as a sitting area or a small home library.
Finally, there’s an unfinished area above the home’s two-car garage and workshop. This vaulted space is plumbed, framed and decked.
If you’d like to see this beautiful custom home for yourself, Danielle Engels with RE/MAX First will have it open today from 2-4 p.m. Don’t miss your chance to see it.
About this Home
Address:
17521 Pecan Shadows Drive
Lot size:
100 x 145 x 100 x 125 feet
Living area:
4,687 square feet
Bedrooms:
Five
Baths:
Five
Price:
$724,500
Marketing agent:
Danielle Engels,
RE/MAX First
Contact phone:
225-445-0163