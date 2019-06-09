The home at 18835 Lake Harbour Ave. represents a chance for a new homeowner to live on more than an acre in a gated community with immaculate landscaping and access to a 30-acre private lake. The home is 17 years old but looks brand new in Twenty White Oak Landing.
White Oak Landing is an upscale development near the east end of South Harrell’s Ferry Road. Twenty White Oak Landing is a prestigious gated development just inside White Oak Landing.
This week’s home is in pristine condition, with a stunning backyard paradise that includes three zones: a covered outdoor living room and patio, a huge gunite pool and a fenced yard behind the pool. Fences around the pool protect little ones and pets, while more fencing and beautiful shrubbery around the entire yard provide the utmost in privacy.
Three of the largest crape myrtle trees I’ve seen stand guard in front of the home, located just a few houses inside the tall entry gates. A beveled-glass entry door opens into the foyer, which is floored in engineered wood.
To the right, the wood floors extend into a huge formal dining room with a massive 12-light window to the irrigated and immaculately landscaped front lawn. Nice crown molding surrounds a three-level tray ceiling, which has a chandelier hanging from the center.
The wood floors continue into the living room, which is accessible through cased openings from the either the foyer or the formal dining room. A gas log fireplace is flanked by built-in cabinetry at one end of the living room. The floors in the living room are installed on sleepers for that desired hollow sound when heels cross them.
Next is the kitchen, keeping room and breakfast room, grouped in a big family center of the home. Travertine floors this whole area, most of which has a vaulted beaded-board ceiling. On the far-left end, the keeping room has another fireplace with an Old St. Louis brick surround that stretches up to the ceiling. The breakfast room juts out to one side and has three walls of windows.
The kitchen has a center island and counters topped with 3cm slabs of granite. Cypress cabinetry – some with glass fronts – is stained in a warm tone. There’s a double stainless undermount sink, double wall ovens below a microwave, a Samsung refrigerator and a four-burner Dacor gas cooktop below a tumbled stone backsplash.
The home wraps around the center courtyard, and the master wing is down a hallway with two bedrooms connected by a Hollywood bath. Just past the home office is the carpeted master bedroom, which has two windows and an exit to the courtyard. Closets are on either side of a short hall to the master bath, which has a central dressing area with mirrors, two long vanities and a separate area with an oversized shower and a 5-foot whirlpool tub. The tub and shower are separated by a space with a tall glass-block window topped by a sunset transom made of leaded stained glass.
On the wing on the other side of the home, there’s a guest suite with a full bath and an exit to the two-car garage and huge workshop. The garage has non-slip flooring and the workshop is climate controlled.
The fabulous brick-edged gunite pool has an underwater bench on one side and is easily long enough to swim laps.
If you’d like to see this beautiful home in Twenty White Oak Landing for yourself, don’t miss today’s open house from 1-5 p.m.
About this Home
Address:
18835 Lake Harbour Ave.
Lot size:
130 x 450 x 133 x 412 feet (
1.285 acres)
Living area:
3,602 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three
Price:
$679,500
Marketing agent:
Timothy Houk,
Keller Williams Realty
Red Stick Partners
Contact phone:
225-301-7467