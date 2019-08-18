Located across the street from the beautiful Highland Elementary School campus, the home at 6271 Boone Ave. was built decades ago as a 3-bedroom ranch style that was popular back then. But if the original owners could see it today, they wouldn’t believe it.
The home has more than doubled in size to six bedrooms in nearly 6,000 square feet of luxurious living space. An architect’s personal home, the residence today has influences from A. Hays Town and Al Jones, two of our city’s most notable residential architects.
The layout and design of the home has been dramatically changed, but when you’re an architect with vision, moving walls and raising ceilings doesn’t slow you down. The big gunite pool and outdoor kitchen out back would probably surprise the original owner as well.
The home was gifted with dozens of big windows that allow in lots of natural light. The newest addition is a wide front porch floored in antique brick. There is a lot of interior wood and antique bricks, two elements that warm any space and make it more inviting.
Tall double doors allow entry into the foyer, floored in antique heart pine. A big cased opening to the left leads into a unique combination of formal dining room and living room. Right of the foyer is a guest suite with a full bath.
The home has 8-foot interior doors below 10-foot ceilings, both of which were unheard of when it was originally built. Behind the guest suite off the foyer is an anteroom that acts as an entryway to the master suite, where more heart pine flooring awaits. French doors to the pool courtyard and a wall of windows in the master bedroom provide natural light. The travertine master bath features a 6-foot whirlpool tub below a 12-light window, dual vanities, more French doors to the pool courtyard and a big closet that’s more like a closet room.
The kitchen and keeping room area is an integral part of this large, rambling home. Oak tops a tall island in the kitchen and absolute black granite tops the counters. Included are a 6-burner Viking cooktop, double wall ovens and a Whirlpool Gold refrigerator. Like so many other areas in the home, this space has a wall of glass to the outdoors.
A big beam across the ceiling separates the kitchen from the keeping room, which has a brick fireplace and a breakfast area with more views of the pool. Further back in the home is a large den with antique brick floors. Thirteen beams cross the ceiling in the den, which has windows to the courtyard.
The home’s laundry is near the back of the home near a second master suite and a big home office with heart pine floors. That’s the thing about this home, there’s no scrimping anywhere at all, even on the second floor, where three bedrooms are all treated with the same upscale features as the space downstairs.
Outside, meanwhile, the brick-edged gunite pool has two fountains that pour from brick columns near a green space for pets or kids. An outdoor living room is to one side of the pool courtyard off the main master suite, and a brick covered drainage system directs water away. A tall privacy fence surrounds it all.
If you’d like to see this Boone Avenue beauty for yourself, it will be kept open today from 2-4 p.m.
About this Home
Address:
6271 Boone Ave.
Lot size:
130 x 150 feet
Living area:
5,909 square feet
Bedrooms:
Six
Baths:
Four full, one partial
Price:
$1,095,000
Marketing agent:
Quita Cutrer,
Burns & Co. Realtors Inc.
Contact phone:
225-413-8874