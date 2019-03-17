Homes don’t go on the market that often in LaSalle Parc, an intimate gated development with fewer than a dozen residences off LaSalle Avenue near Old Hammond Highway. But the tall French style home at 1530 LaSalle Parc is now available, offering a quiet luxury lifestyle near the heart of town.
The home is near the back of the development, which has but 10 homes and a single new house under construction. The entry to the one-street development is through a tall iron gate in a brick privacy wall. Privacy is at a premium in this development, located just a block from Old Hammond Highway.
The entry to the home is through a lovely side courtyard with a fountain pouring from an ivy-covered brick privacy wall. From the courtyard, which has a lighted flagstone walking trail leading up one side of the home, guests enter through either the living room or the kitchen/keeping area.
Heart pine floors are in the living room, where a big masonry fireplace reaches all the way up to the 11-foot ceiling. Deep crown molding is elegant here and in other places throughout the home. A 16-light window views the entry courtyard.
Cased openings lead into the Kitchen/keeping room as well as the formal dining room. The kitchen has exposed beams overhead, tile floors, granite counters and stained cypress cabinetry, some with glass fronts. Lots of warm cypress and interior brick are used in this home.
Double wall ovens, a microwave-over-warming-drawer combo, a double sink and a huge walk-in pantry are also in this kitchen. The island, topped with Tropical Brown granite, has a 5-burner GE Profile cooktop. A huge walk-in pantry has shelving on three walls. The keeping room has a shed roof with exposed beams, and three walls of windows have a total of 44 lights.
The formal dining room has a huge cypress window with 12 lights and a tall transom. A 9-light chandelier provides illumination after the sun goes down. A guest suite is off the living room and has its own full bath.
The carpeted master bedroom is on the other side of the home and has four windows that are protected by the ivy-covered brick wall. Solid cypress doors are in the master suite, which features an elegant marble bath with a 6-foot jetted tub. Dual vanities, one with a makeup desk, are across from a walk-in shower. There’s also a Swash heated bidet with a remote.
The master closet is huge, really two closets in one. On one side there’s a dresser, two tall sets of shoe/sweater shelves and cubbies above hanging space for days. The same scenario is repeated on the other side, and a big shelving unit was placed in the middle. If you can’t fit your stuff in this big closet, it might be time for some spring cleaning and paring down.
A tile hallway behind the kitchen leads to the home’s two-car garage, a huge laundry room and a silver storage closet. A staircase near the garage exit leads up to two bedrooms separated by a full bath on the second floor. Each of the upstairs bedrooms has a dormer and access to the attic.
The entry courtyard is lighted, and the landscaping is irrigated. A whole-home generator provides power when the lights go out.
If you’d like to see this beautiful home for yourself, it will be kept open today from 2-4 p.m.
About this Home
Address:
1530 LaSalle Parc
Lot size:
75 x 159 feet
Living area:
3,170 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three full
Price:
$675,000
Marketing agent:
Burns & Co. Inc. Realtors
Contact phone:
225-752-3100