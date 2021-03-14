The tall country Victorian at 10450 Mandy Lane is nestled on 13.4 acres along the Amite River in Denham Springs. It’s a getaway paradise in the country with a guest house, a huge workshop, a cypress pond and more than 550 feet of private sandy beach along the river.
“This home is the perfect family getaway in the country, everyone can gather to enjoy the beautiful home, trees, pond, and, most of all, the spectacular 553 feet of white sand beach frontage on the Amite River,” said Amy Phillips, the Burns & Co. Inc. Real Estate Group agent marketing the property.
Built in 2004, the home has six large bedrooms, a great room, a formal dining room, a breakfast room and a keeping room surrounded by porches and incredible views. The property itself is a mixture of trees, grass, water and sand. A concrete driveway winds its way to the house through the front yard, which is shaded by numerous oak trees.
The property fronts the Amite River, but the home did not flood in the historic flood of 2016, Phillips said, adding “the natural beauty of the land is stunning.”
There’s a stocked pond with cypress trees for the family that likes to fish. A bend in the Amite River has formed a long and wide natural sandbar on the back of the property, providing more than 550 of sandy beachfront along the water. You can ride your horses or 4-wheelers in complete privacy on this secluded beach. “When you are on the beach there are no other homes visible,” Phillips said. “This is truly a hidden gem less than 25 miles from Baton Rouge,” she added.
The beautiful two-story Victorian home has six bedrooms arranged in 4,126 square feet of luxury living space. Guests enter the home through a leaded glass entry door flanked by leaded glass sidelights and a leaded glass transom.
The foyer, floored with inlaid wood, leads into the den, which is a huge room with soaring ceilings and a massive fireplace flanked by walls of built-in cabinetry. The formal dining room, left of the foyer, has wood floors, a chandelier and crown molding. There’s also a formal living room which provides a quiet retreat with a fireplace of its own.
The kitchen is a long room with lots of countertop space and painted cabinetry, some with glass fronts. The kitchen has a ceiling fan and a glass-top electric cooktop, and a nearby breakfast room has three big windows with views of the property.
The master bedroom has a bay wall of windows that view the property. Two white columns stand guard over a whirlpool tub below a glass block window in the master bath.
Out back, there is a two-car carport and covered patio, as well as a 928-square-foot guest house that is not included in the home’s square footage, Phillips said. “It’s perfect for family, grandparents, college students etc.,” she said.
Also on the property is a huge (1,279 square feet) workshop with a tall ceiling and two roll-up doors. It’s a perfect spot to house boats, mowers, tractors, 4-wheelers or other outdoor toys that need shelter from the elements.
One of the other considerations about this property, Phillips said, is that it could be used for several purposes. “This property could be a beautiful wedding venue, bed & breakfast or personal home or camp,” she said. “It offers so many possibilities.”
About this Home
10450 Mandy Lane,
Denham Springs
Lot size:
13.4 acres
Living area:
4,126 square feet
Bedrooms:
Six
Baths:
Four full, one partial
Price:
$845,000
Marketing agent:
Amy Phillips
Burns & Co. Inc.
Real Estate Group
Contact phone:
225-620-7344
Photos by:
TIM GUIDROZ/VANTAGE AERIAL