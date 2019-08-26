In older, desirable subdivisions with smaller homes on large lots, some builders remodel and update the homes, keeping the original character of the house. Others buy smaller homes on large lots, demolish the home and start over with beautiful new plans. The builder’s home at 5834 Boone Drive is a prime example of the latter.
The home, completed in December, is a tall French Country style on a big shady lot in University Acres, an older subdivision off Highland Road south of the LSU campus. The home is actually made of brick, but the heavy sack finish on the exterior brick almost looks like stucco or plaster. The unique style of this new home is becoming more popular in our area, according to Ann Mullins, the C.J. Brown agent marketing the property.
Attractive brushed marble flooring begins in the foyer and continues through much of the home’s first floor. Arched entryways lead to the formal dining, which has beautiful pecky cypress boards for a ceiling.
The living room ahead has a cathedral ceiling with massive beam that run up each side of the vault. A masonry fireplace is at one end, and windows lining the back of the room offer views of the back yard. A 16-light chandelier and can lights complement natural light to perfectly illuminate this big room.
A drop ceiling from the living room’s vault is over the kitchen, a contemporary space with more antique beams overhead. A 5 x 10 island is topped with leathered “White Rhino” marble and has a stainless undermount sink. A 4-burner Wolf cooking center has a massive griddle separating the burners above and double ovens below. Twin SubZeros flank the cooking center; the one on the right is a refrigerator and the one on the left is a freezer. The panels on the SubZeros perfectly match the oak cabinetry, which is finished in a unique translucent stain. The kitchen also has an icemaker, a prep sink, undermount lights and a microwave drawer. Just around a corner is a big walk-in pantry with a coffee bar.
On the other side of the home, tall pecky cypress doors open to the master suite, which is floored in dirty-top oak planks. Two windows are on one wall and a big window views the back yard. Four antique beams cross the bedroom ceiling. More double doors lead into the marble master bath, where more “White Rhino” marble slabs are on dual vanities. An elegant standalone air bubbler tub is in a cove below three windows. The tall walk-in shower has a transom above and a linear drain in back under a seat. The master closet is more like a “closet room” with lots of cubbies, shelving for clothes and shoes, and a center island dresser topped by more “White Rhino” marble.
The other side of the home has a guest suite with dirty-top oak floors and a full bath. A huge laundry room is nearby, as is a drop off area by the oversized three-car-garage. No squeezing in to park here; there’s even room to swing your car door wide open.
Upstairs, meanwhile, there’s no let down from the elegance of the downstairs spaces. Three very large bedrooms all have upgrades. Two bedrooms share a Hollywood bath and the third has its own bath.
A fabulous outdoor kitchen and outdoor living room are in the fenced back yard. The Lynx outdoor kitchen features a grill below a custom hood, a sink and a mini fridge. A masonry fireplace in the outdoor living room can warm upcoming fall gatherings.
About this Home
Address:
5834 Boone Ave.
Lot size:
117 x 250 feet
Living area:
5,625 square feet
Bedrooms:
Five
Baths:
Four full, one partial
Price:
$1,850,000
Marketing agent:
Ann Mullins,
C.J. Brown Realtors
Contact phone:
225-281-1196