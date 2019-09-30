With a style inspired from a popular beach area between Destin and Panama City Florida, the home at 17637 Bent Tree Court is a contemporary offering that wraps around a center courtyard and outdoor kitchen. Designed for an easy lifestyle and low maintenance, the LeJardin Development property is one of just six in the Bent Tree Court area of CCLA.
The home was designed by Matt Savoie, and Baton Rouge native Rob Gray of the Hoerr Schaudt firm in Kansas City is the landscape architect for the six properties, according to Ruthie Golden, the Pro Sold Realty agent marketing the development. One of the other five properties is already sold and four lots remain, Golden said. The lots will be sold as building packages only, she added.
The houses on Bent Tree Court, rare new constructions in CCLA, will be similar in style, Golden said, adding each of the houses will have a porte-cochere.
The home at 17637 Bent Tree Court has an exterior of stucco and white brick below a tall roofline. The front elevation is narrow, but the 2,528-square foot single story home is deceptively large on the deep lot. Golden said the style is similar to homes found along Alys Beach, just south of Seaside in Florida.
Quartzite is used on the walkway and steps up to the front entry from a pull-in parking area in front of the home. A two-car garage with golf cart port is around back on the other side of the porte-cochere.
European oak flooring is used in the living room just inside the entry. The home’s interior is decidedly bright, contemporary and upscale. A glass rock gas fireplace with a Statuary marble surround is on one wall, not far from a big sliding glass door set that opens onto the outdoor living room and center courtyard. The fountain courtyard has stone tiles edged by mondo grass. The covered outdoor kitchen features a granite counter, a Bull grill and a mini refrigerator.
Tall windows in the home are topped with transoms that are just shy of the ceiling.
Slabs of 3cm Statuary marble are on the 10-foot kitchen island, which has a double farm sink. A huge Thermador refrigerator opens with either a push or a pull, and like most everything in this kitchen, is “soft close.” Just give the refrigerator door or the cabinet drawers a push and they’ll snug themselves up. Even a pocket door near the kitchen is “soft close.” A six-burner gas range and oven below are “smart” appliances, Golden added.
A butler’s pantry is adjacent to the kitchen and a step away from the dining area. Included are an icemaker and a wine refrigerator. The pantry and the home’s laundry are located just behind the kitchen.
A long hallway on the way to the master suite has two bedrooms, each with its own full bath. Both could be used as guest suites, Golden said. The hallway is lined with glass, which brightens the hall and offers views of the courtyard.
The master bedroom has wide cove crown molding and more European oak flooring. The marble master bath has 24-inch porcelain tile and “White Rhino” marble on a double vanity with a single custom mirror with three embedded sconces. A deep soaker tub is adjacent to a walk-in shower with a rain head and a handheld wand. There’s only one master closet, but it runs the entire length of the bathroom wall and was designed by Inspired Closets, Golden said.
About this Home
Address:
17637 Bent Tree Court
Lot size:
70 x 155 feet
Living area:
2,528 square feet
Bedrooms:
Three
Baths:
Three
Price:
$869,000
Marketing agent:
Ruthie Golden
Pro Sold Realty
Contact phone:
225-413-8594