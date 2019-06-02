The Village of Conway is a new 350-acre mixed use development off La. 44 in Gonzales that devotes 46 acres to lakes, trails and green space. Five model homes are available for immediate inspection, and any of the five can be built on 122 lots that are currently for sale.
When Phase I is complete, there will be 243 homes, and when the entire development is built out, there will be approximately 950 residences, including traditional homes and multi-family units, according to Janet Schwartz, the C.J. Brown agent marketing the development by Southern Lifestyle Development of Lafayette. The company also developed the River Ranch subdivision, a popular and well-known mixed-use development in Lafayette.
Home construction began in September and there are already 18 houses with families living in them, Schwartz said. Another 17 spec homes have been completed, with prices ranging from $314,900 to $439,900, she said.
Homebuyers can purchase a lot and bring their own approved set of plans, but must use one of the development’s five homebuilders, Schwartz said. Local homebuilders include Bart Waguespack, Barrett Aucoin and Steve Rabalais, who are joined by two Lafayette builders, Leonard Mitchell and Shivers Brothers of Louisiana. Lots range in price from $67,500 to $190,000, Schwartz said. Lots can be purchased and kept for one year before the building process begins, she added.
“The idea is smaller lots, less maintenance, easy living,” Schwartz said, adding that eventually the development will have commercial business and other services. Already under contract to locate in The Village of Conway are St. Elizabeth Urgent Care, CC’s Coffee, Romacelli’s Bistro and Pour Wine Bar, Schwartz added.
Some of the homes will be cottage style with alley-loading garages and some will be traditional homes with front-loading garages, she said. Multi-family units are also in the works, Schwartz said. The plan is to make the development have “a price point for everybody,” she added.
The streets are cub and gutter, the streetlamps are on New Orleans style posts, and sidewalks line the streets and meander through the green spaces. The neighborhood has several lakes and “pocket parks,” or small green spaces that provide a feeling of openness. “It’s a very walkable community,” Schwartz said.
There are five model homes from which to choose, none of which are similar. No cookie-cutter development, this one. One of the model homes is at 485 Conway Village Blvd., the main street through the development. The tall urban farmhouse style residence, built by Waguespack Homes, is a model home and is not for sale. However, Schwartz said the exact home can be built on another lot in the development.
Four brick steps lead up to the front porch of the home, which has an alley-loading two-car garage in back. The foyer is floored in oiled oak engineered wood, Schwartz said. The same flooring is used in most downstairs areas of the home.
The living room, ahead and left of the foyer, has a gas-log fireplace with a unique subway tile surround. Six windows with transoms are on opposite walls, each dressed in plantation shutters.
The kitchen is next, with 3 cm beveled-edge quartz slabs on the island and countertops. Painted cabinetry is above Samsung appliances, and the unique subway tile backsplashes go all the way up to the ceiling.
The kitchen, and the nearby dining area, are delineated by heavy exposed beams across the ceiling. The home also has shiplap accent walls as well as interior brick painted white to match the exterior brick.
A private patio in the central part of the home contains an outdoor kitchen with a grill, a refrigerator, a sink and beaded board ceiling. An outdoor living room with another gas-log fireplace is out here as well, creating an ideal outdoor entertaining space.
The master suite has wood floors and double doors into the tile master bath. Features here are a 5-foot soaker tub, dual vanities and a doorless walk-in shower.
Upstairs, a study area is near the landing and two bedrooms share a Hollywood bath.
About this Home
Address:
485 Conway Village Blvd., Gonzales
Lot size:
45 x 115 feet
Living area:
2,352 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three
Price:
$399,840
Marketing agent:
Janet Schwartz,
Jeanne Stroda,
Jodie Strain
Contact phone:
225-317-9280