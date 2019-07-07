Builder David Richardson had a vision for the 27-year-old home at 6670 Burden Lane in Moss Side Plantation. The home was beautiful and well-kept but was getting dated. An amazing transformation occurred during the six-month renovation project, resulting in a stunning showcase home on a one-acre lot in the heart of town.
Richardson removed walls, added a second master suite and transformed the home into a brand new six-bedroom residence with more than 6,500 square feet of luxurious living space.
“It was a challenge,” Richardson admitted. But with the help of his wife and Architect Greg Roberts, the project has been completed. “Many bottles of wine and laughs later, we made this home a gem right in the middle of town.”
A large brick fountain sits in a shaded courtyard in front of the home. A sunset transom is above the double leaded-glass entry doors, matching the transom above a set of fixed French doors in the home office to the left of the foyer. Dirty-top pine flooring starts here and continues through most of the home’s first floor, which has more of an open floorplan than before the big remodel.
Brick archways lead into the office as well as the living room ahead. The living room has a white masonry fireplace with a brick chimney that runs all the way up to the 22-foot coffered ceiling. A wall of windows allows views of the fabulous pool courtyard and putting green out back.
Brick-edged cool decking surrounds the irregular-shaped pool, which has a footbridge crossing and boulders lining its side. A big putting green is located on the back side of the pool, followed by more shaded green space. A brick spa splashes into the pool on the other end. The home also has a new roof with slate ridge caps and copper gutters.
Back inside, the kitchen, keeping room and breakfast room are all floored in more dirty-top pine. The keeping room has a quartzite ledger stone fireplace and the breakfast room has four big windows and an exit to the backyard paradise.
The kitchen is a gourmet cook’s delight with a huge quartzite island. There’s a 72-inch doublewide SubZero, a 6-burner Wolf professional cooking system with double ovens and a griddle, a microwave-over-oven wall combo, an icemaker, a warming drawer and a porcelain farm sink. A quartzite butler’s pantry is nearby with a wine refrigerator and glass-front cabinetry. On the other side of the butler’s pantry, the formal dining room has a nine-light window to the front fountain courtyard.
In the original home, the master suite was upstairs. Knowing some buyers prefer it downstairs, Richardson added a 20 x 20 foot master suite downstairs. The bedroom has more dirty-top pine floors and three windows overlooking the pool. The big master bath is floored in porcelain tile and has dual “Roma Gold” quartzite vanities facing a 6-foot air bubbler tub. An oversized glass-tile shower has dual water sources, including a rain head.
On the other side of the master suite, two more bedrooms are connected by a Hollywood bath. The laundry is near an exit to the three-car garage. Above the garage, a separate upstairs has a guest apartment with a bedroom, a full bath and a living room.
The upstairs of the main house has two more bedrooms, including the second master suite, and a bonus room that overlooks the pool and back yard.
If you’d like to see this beautiful home off Moss Side Lane for yourself, don’t miss today’s open house from 1-5 p.m.
About this Home
Address:
6670 Burden Lane
Lot size:
134 x 397 x 116 x 396 feet
Living area:
6,554 square feet
Bedrooms:
Six
Baths:
Six full, one partial
Price:
$1,995,000
Marketing agent:
David Richardson
Contact phone:
225-413-3267