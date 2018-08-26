The family-friendly planned urban development at The Settlement at Willow Grove is filling up fast, and the home at 11659 Silo Drive is one of the reasons why. This 3,456-square-foot, four-bedroom offering has top quality materials and craftsmanship.
The Settlement has become a way of life off Perkins Road near Bluebonnet. The neighborhood is filled with beautiful homes, yet still has lots of green space. It has a community pool, a play area for the kids, an amphitheater where neighbors gather for concerts and activities, and a 15-acre park with private fishing ponds. It’s also just around the corner from shopping and fine dining in south Baton Rouge.
The Silo Drive home is a rare find in The Settlement at Willow Grove: it’s one of the few corner lots still available. This home is filled with upscale amenities like reclaimed dirty-top pine floors, shiplap accent walls and rolling barn doors. The home was built two years ago by Brandon Craft.
Like most of the homes in The Settlement, this home has a two-car garage and boat port that load from an alleyway in back, leaving the home’s front elevation pristine and beautiful.
Entry to the home is through 10-foot-tall front doors, and interior doors are all eight feet. There’s a shiplap accent wall in the foyer, and dirty-top pine floors stretch ahead into the living room. It’s a big space with a whitewashed brick fireplace that goes all the way to the 12-foot ceiling. Six windows are on opposite sides of the living room, three viewing the front and three that view a private interior courtyard.
The courtyard has an outdoor kitchen with a leathered quartzite counter top. A Bull grill is installed below a custom hood, and a Bull mini fridge is on one side.
Exposed beams cross the ceiling in the living room leading into the kitchen. Symmetry is important in this home, and nowhere is that more evident than in the kitchen. There’s a big Electrolux refrigerator on one side of the kitchen and a matching freezer on the other side. Panted cabinetry is matched on both sides as well.
Separating everything is a massive KitchenAid professional cooking system with six gas burners and a griddle above double ovens. A pot-filler is installed in subway tiles above the cooktop. This fabulous kitchen also has a 10-foot leathered quartzite island and countertops, as well as those cool self-closing drawers.
The dirty-top pine flooring stretches all the way back into the master suite, accessed via a study/library. A cased opening leads into the master bedroom, and 8-foot double doors lead from the bedroom into the tile master bath.
A 6-foot pedestal soaker tub is the highlight here, framed by a big piece of glass into the massive travertine double shower. This walk-in has two regular shower heads and an overhead rain head that pours from the ceiling. Double vanities on opposite sides of the bath have huge custom mirrors all the way up to the ceiling. There is only one master closet but y’all it’s huge, with two dressers, cubbies and hanging space for days.
The home’s laundry conveniently connects to the master closet as well as the mudroom at the bottom of the stairway next to the garage exit. A guest suite with a full bath is just across the hall from the laundry.
Upstairs, there’s a bonus room at the landing, plus two bedrooms connected by a Hollywood bath setup. Each of the upstairs bedrooms has a built-in dormer desk, perfect for homework assignments at night.
If you’d like to see this beautiful home for yourself, don’t miss today’s open house from 2-4 p.m.
About this Home
Address:
11659 Silo Drive
Lot size:
108 x 65 x 88 x 71 feet
Living area:
3,456 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three
Price:
$815,000
Marketing agent:
Katherine Coghlan
Burns & Co. Realtors
Contact phone:
225-610-6069