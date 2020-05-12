The home at 7054 Boyce Drive in Jefferson place is nearly 4,000 square feet of mid-century classic style on a big corner lot with gorgeous old magnolias. The kitchen and bathrooms have been updated, the house has fresh paint and it’s totally ready for move-in.
Nestled on a .8-acre lot, the home has a wide-open floorplan with lots of storage, according to Jennifer R. Oliver, the Burns & Co. Inc. agent marketing the property. “There’s loads of storage and closets with built-in drawers,” Oliver said.
The rambling, single-story home is in one of the city’s oldest and most prestigious neighborhoods in what is arguably the best location in Baton Rouge. The home’s front elevation shows a long brick sidewalk leading up to the white brick home. The roof profile is simple, with two rooflines intersecting above the entry. A low brick wall runs to the right from the front stoop, adding character but not interfering with views.
“The original terrazzo flooring is in perfect condition,” Oliver said. The terrazzo is throughout most of the home, with new carpet in the bedrooms, she added.
Most of the home’s rooms overlook a large flagstone patio with a fountain. The large terrazzo living room has a white brick wall with a fireplace and wood box on one end. A “wall of glass” runs along one side of the room, bringing the outdoors inside. A bar is adjacent to the dining area, which has a big picture window to the front. More terrazzo is on the floor in the dining room.
Just around a corner, the updated kitchen is striking with its blue lower cabinetry and white upper cabinetry. A wall of windows lines the long granite countertop and sink, while a massive 6-burner Wolf cooking system with a griddle is in the 3cm granite along the opposite wall. A custom stainless hood is above. An extension to the counter serves a seating bar, with a slab of granite running down the end of the cabinet to the floor, a unique feature for sure. A microwave/oven wall combo is near the Woof cooktop.
The carpeted master bedroom has another huge picture window to the back yard, with a row of windows up high on the opposite wall. The long master bath has dual vanities and louvered doors on the cabinetry. Oversized mirrors increase the visual size of this master bath, and “there is plenty of room for you to come in and make it your own if you like,” Oliver said.
The home’s bedrooms all have new carpet, two closets and built-in drawers, she said, adding the home’s fifth bedroom could be converted into a home office.
The home’s outdoor space features a long aggregate back porch overlooking a completely fenced yard. A big flagstone patio extends from the porch, making a great spot for entertaining. There’s also a 2-car garage and extra parking, Oliver said. The home has two storage sheds, plus a sprinkler system to keep the landscaping lush and green.
“This is a wonderful, well-built, spacious home with lots of style, storage and a huge open living room,” she said, adding the seller is an architect and has begun a laundry room addition. The slab is poured, and the plans would be provided at no cost, she added.
About this Home
Address:
7054 Boyce Drive
Lot size:
181 x 176 feet
Living area:
3,957 square feet
Bedrooms:
Five
Baths:
Three full, one partial
Price:
$899,000
Marketing agent:
Jennifer R. Oliver,
Burns & Co. Inc Realtors
Contact phone:
225-405-1969
Photos by Fotosold