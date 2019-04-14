As this year’s Parade of Homes wraps up today, be sure to stop by the tour’s largest home at 154 Valhalla Blvd. Nothing but the best will do in this 6,353-square-foot French contemporary offering from Builder David Richardson.
Valhalla is Baton Rouge’s newest gated subdivision, a 20-lot Dantin Bruce development at the corner of Highland Road and Pecue Lane. Fifteen of the 20 lots are already sold, according to Richardson, who is also the C.J. Brown agent marketing the home.
The home is at the end of the one-street development and has a rear-loading 3-car garage. A brick and wrought iron fence wraps around the neatly-landscaped property, with iron gates allowing entry along a brick sidewalk and up five steps to a wide front porch.
Stepping inside, guests are greeted by a sea of dirty-top antique pine flooring. The expensive and durable dirty-top is used everywhere except the wet areas, and is even used in the three upstairs bedrooms and media room.
Everything in this home is top-end, from the flooring to the 12-inch baseboards to the coved triple crown molding. Light fixtures are decidedly upscale and contemporary, and the custom master closet from Inspired Closets Baton Rouge is an amazing 18 x 15 room with custom storage everywhere, all the way up to the 12-foot ceilings.
In fact, all ceilings downstairs are 12-foot and all ceilings upstairs are 10-foot. Cased openings are tall, and windows are topped by transoms. “This is a ‘smart’ home as well,” Richardson said.
Left of the entry is the formal dining room, which has a 10-light chandelier and two tall windows to the wrapround front porch. A butler’s pantry is around the corner from the dining room into the kitchen.
In this gourmet kitchen, top-end stainless appliances from SubZero and Wolf will make any chef happy. The 72-inch SubZero refrigerator is as large as they come, and the 6-burner Wolf cooktop has a griddle with a double oven below. There’s also a wall-mounted microwave over a steam oven, made for warming things without drying them out. There’s also a regular warming drawer and two dishwashers flanking a double farm sink. The custom cabinetry is painted, and a row of lighted glass-fronts extends all the way up to the 12-foot ceiling.
The keeping room has a glass rock fireplace with a quartzite stacked stone surround up to the ceiling. The nearby breakfast room has three windows to the back, where an outdoor kitchen and outdoor living will make for some outrageous parties.
The living room highlight has to be a 5-panel set of “LaCantina Doors” from Jeldwin. These folding doors can all be opened, exposing a whole wall of the living room to the outdoor spaces. Or, close the glass wall off and leave just one door to the outside. Or, close all five panels and have a picture window to the back.
The master suite is a private retreat from the cares of life. A coffee/wine bar with a pot-filler is adjacent to the bedroom. “Why not get out of bed and walk just six steps for your coffee?” Richardson smiled. There’s also a cast stone fireplace similar to the one in the living room.
The opulent master bath has a 6-foot air tub with a light next to the double-sized walk-in shower, where there are two water sources, a handheld unit and two rain heads installed in the ceiling. Then there’s that master closet… it even has a stacked washer/dryer hookup, a safe closet and – get this – shelving for 250 pairs of shoes!
Behind the living room is a hallway to the 3-car garage, a powder room, the downstairs laundry, a home office and a real mud room (not just a drop-off area). And the upstairs is just as nice, with a media/game room and three bedrooms each with its own custom bath.
The home is open in the Parade tour from 1-5 p.m., so don’t miss your chance to see this great property in Valhalla.
About this Home
Address:
154 Valhalla Blvd.
Lot size:
101 x 200 feet
Living area:
6,353 square feet
Bedrooms:
Five
Baths:
Five full, two partial
Price:
$1,850,000
Marketing agent:
David Richardson,
C.J. Brown Realtors
Contact phone:
225-413-3267