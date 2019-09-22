If you’re looking for a small community feeling but still want the best in a home, check out this 4,388-square foot beauty in Donaldsonville. Just downriver and across the Sunshine Bridge, this 2-acre property located at 35044 Cotton Drive also has a huge detached workshop and a pond stocked with bass and bream.
Donaldsonville isn’t that far from Baton Rouge, it isn’t that far from New Orleans and it’s close to a world of activities for those who love the outdoors. If you like to fish, you can wet a line in your own three-quarter-acre stone-edged pond out back. The owner says the figure-eight-shaped pond is 11-feet deep and stocked with bass and bream. If you still want to keep your boat(s) for the short run to the Spillway, there are wide sheds on both sides of the 40 x 36 workshop, which has big rollup doors, a full bath with a shower and an upstairs area for storage.
When you step across the flagstone and brick entrance to the home and through the leaded glass doors into the foyer, you’ll notice four big columns along the entries to the formal dining room on the right and the living room ahead. The dining room has oak plank floors, chair rail molding, triple crown molding and a big window to the front. When you walk past a custom wood and iron stairway, you’ll enter the living room, which has a granite fireplace with cabinetry flanking both sides. A wet bar with an icemaker is just off the living room.
The home’s guest suite and full bath – located just off the foyer – has a big arched window dressed in plantation shutters.
The master suite is next with a tray ceiling, oak floors and an exit to a covered porch in back. Tall white columns guard a 6-foot whirlpool tub in the master bath, which also has a stained leaded-glass window. A 7 x 5 walk-in shower has a bench seat, but the real showstopper in this elegant bath is a ventless gas fireplace.
The heart of the home is the keeping room, breakfast room and kitchen, all floored in brick pavers. A two-level bar with a heavy brass footrail and granite tops angles out from the kitchen. The kitchen cabinetry, which includes two appliance garages, is made from pecky cypress, beautifully stained. There are two ovens, one below a five-burner cooktop with a custom cypress hood and the other in a nearby wall. A double stainless sink is below a window with plantation shutters. A short hallway runs behind the kitchen to a big walk-in pantry with a designer glass door. The laundry room and a home office with a built-in desk and cabinetry are also along this hall.
The nearby breakfast room has three bay windows, while the keeping room has a fireplace that will keep the whole space warm during wintertime.
The custom staircase off the foyer has a big art cove at the turn. When you arrive on the second floor, you’ll find three bedrooms, two that share a Hollywood bath and a third with its own full bath. Dormer space in the bedrooms isn’t wasted either; it’s used for homework desks.
Out back, there’s a rear flagstone patio with a raised brick courtyard and other sitting areas perfect for entertaining.
Finally, the home has three HVAC units and is outfitted with surround sound, a security camera system, underground drainage and a complete gutter system. If you’d like to see this beautiful property for yourself, take the short ride down to Donaldsonville today. The home will be kept open from 1-5 p.m.
About this Home
Address:
35044 Cotton Drive, Donaldsonville
Lot size:
2.2 acres
Living area:
4,388 square feet
Bedrooms:
Five
Baths:
Four full, one partial
Price:
$547,900
Marketing agent:
Dianne Adams
RE//MAX Professional
Contact phone:
225-806-8979