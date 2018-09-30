It’s not the biggest house in Baton Rouge, nor is it the most expensive. But from top to bottom, the home at 7761 Willow Grove Blvd. has the finest of everything that south Louisiana residential homebuilding has to offer. Legendre Construction paid attention to every, single detail in this new offering in The Settlement at Willow Grove.
The home has four bedrooms spread over 4,691 square feet, so you know right off the bat that nothing will ever feel cramped inside this home. Dirty-top antique pine flooring is exquisite, and the millwork is excellent.
Take five brick steps up to the Pennsylvania Bluestone front porch and walk through the entry doors and you’ll be in a loggia-like foyer with a ceiling 24 feet overhead. At one end of the foyer, an 8-foot antique cypress door opens into a media/bonus room with up lighting around a shadow crown.
The dirty-top pine begins at the front door and continues through most of the first floor. Massive antique beams cross ceilings and frame entryways, adding warmth and character to the home. Baseboards are a foot tall, the home has a central vacuum system and a security system.
Just off the foyer, three of those huge beams frame the formal dining hall, which gives you the first idea about the phenomenal lighting packages that are located throughout the home. The foyer fixture has two-dozen lights, while most others have “just” a dozen or so.
The kitchen and great room, with a sea of dirty-top pine flooring, are where family activity will take place. The kitchen is a masterpiece with a 10-foot cypress and iron door leading into the walk-in pantry, a 12-foot island topped with slab of natural stone, a 6-burner Thermador professional cooking center with a griddle and double ovens, and a massive twin set of Thermador refrigerator/freezers with panels that perfectly match the pained cabinetry. A custom hood is above special glass tile backsplashes with a pot-filler, and there’s another pot-filler in the coffee bar inside the walk-in pantry.
Just off the kitchen is a wine bar with an icemaker and beverage center. Natural stone countertops are below a cypress accent wall with “floating” shelves that have up lighting.
The master suite in back is a gem with more dirty-top pine and a bath with dual vanities, a pedestal tub and a walk-in shower with a rain-head and a handheld unit. Though there is only one master closet, it is so nice that a photo of it had to be included with this column. There is no hanging space at all…at none that is exposed. Every single bit of storage in this amazing closet is behind glass-front cabinetry floor-to-ceiling. Haven’t worn something in a while? There won’t be any dust on it when you’re ready to put it on. Leathered granite slabs top the closet’s built-in dressers, all with those cool self-closing drawers.
Meanwhile, the upstairs portions of the home – two bedrooms each with a full bath – get the same upscale treatment as the downstairs.
And this home’s outdoor spaces are simply superb for entertaining. There’s a side porch and courtyard with a pool that has five fountains, an outdoor living room with a fireplace, a fire pit near the pool and an outdoor kitchen with a grill, a mini fridge and two burners.
This home may not be for every budget, but it’s an amazing property in an upscale development in the center of town. It would be well worth your time to swing by today’s open house from 2-4 p.m.
About this Home
Address:
7761 Willow Grove Blvd.
Lot size:
4,691 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Four full, one partial
Price:
$1,295,000
Marketing agent:
Danna Strange,
RE/MAX Professional
Contact phone:
225-937-0636