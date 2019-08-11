It’s not a big surprise that the tall French offering on a double lot in a Country Club of Louisiana cul-de-sac has doors and flooring imported from Paris. But there are some other big surprises in this 8,362-square foot home.
The biggest surprise has to be the indoor swimming pool, a 12- x 20-foot aquatic indulgence in a room with its own climate control system, a treadmill and a powered cover that moves with the push of a button. Sure, there’s another pool outside, a gorgeous L-shaped pool with eight splashing waterfalls and three bubbling fountains in an adjacent kid’s pool. There’s also an outdoor kitchen and a bathroom in a cabana near the pool.
This home can best be described as “opulently comfortable,” with the finest materials throughout. There was no scrimping on anything, anywhere. First of all, the roof is slate tile with ridge caps, which is about the most durable and attractive roofing material available. Copper gutters – not aluminum – edge the roof.
Inside the front double entry doors – imported from Paris – is the marble foyer with a large fleur-de-lis inset. Curving up the left side of the foyer is the slate and iron stairway to the home’s main second floor. A second upstairs section is above the four-car garage.
On the other side of the foyer is the formal dining room, and straight ahead is the formal living room. Faux stone archways lead to both rooms, where walls are plaster. The living room has a faux stone fireplace with gas logs, marble floors, a crystal chandelier and views of the pool courtyard.
The kitchen, keeping room and breakfast room are all floored in a special tile imported from France. Massive beams cross the ceiling in this large area. Stained cherrywood cabinetry is perfectly matched by the paneled SubZero (there’s another SubZero in the outdoor kitchen). The kitchen also has a 6-burner Viking cooktop below a massive wood and stone hood. A triple sink is along one wall, while an icemaker and double wall ovens are nearby. A butler’s pantry connects the kitchen with the formal dining room, and a home office with a built-in desk is to one side of the butler’s pantry.
The breakfast room and keeping room are adjacent to the kitchen with great views out to the pool courtyard. More tiles from Paris are on the floors and a huge gas-log fireplace has an ornate mantle flanked by built-ins.
Behind the kitchen is a guest suite with a full bath, a powder room, an exit to the four-car garage and stairs to the living area above. This huge room (around 1,700 square feet) could be whatever the new owner wants: a theater room (a powered screen and projector remain), an upstairs living room, or a combination of both. It could also be a standalone apartment because it has closets and a full bath, as well as a kitchen.
The master wing on the other side of the home has another home office that shares a two-sided fireplace with the master bedroom, which is through two massive double doors. There’s a coffee bar and a mini refrigerator in the bedroom, so you don’t have to go far for your morning coffee or that glass of wine at night.
The travertine master bath is opulent with stained cabinetry that has etched glass fronts. Dual marble vanities are near the six-foot whirlpool tub below windows dressed in plantation shutters. There’s a small home gym near the master closet, and conveniently nearby is the indoor swimming pool room, added in 2013.
Upstairs in the main house, two bedrooms each have a full bath. The bedroom in back has a wide veranda with terrific views of the pool courtyard, the neighborhood and the 8th fairway of the CCLA golf course.
About this Home
Address:
18554 Village Way Court
Lot size:
106 x 163 x 240 x 121 x 106 feet
Living area:
8,362 square feet
Bedrooms:
Five
Baths:
Five full, one partial
Price:
$2,500,000
Marketing agent:
Robin Hebert
Coldwell Banker ONE
Contact phone:
225-975-3434