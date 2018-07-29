Ingleside Drive in Glenmore Place is one of those old Baton Rouge thoroughfares lined by century-old live oaks surrounding beautiful homes, some new but most restored. The home at 1542 Ingleside Drive is one of those timeless restored offerings that help make this area so special.
This week’s home – more than 50 years old – has the charm of yesterday with the amenities and styles of today. It remains timeless after a half-century because of attention to detail. The roof, for example, is a lifetime roof made from metal and industrial aluminum tiles.
The home has a pair of tall peaked rooflines that make the home distinctive. There’s probably no other roof like it in Baton Rouge. The right front elevation of the home shows tall operating louvered shutters on its exterior walls, adding a West Indies flair. This room is actually a “West Indies Room” with an outdoor kitchen, an outdoor living room and French doors leading inside.
Visitors take five steps up to a concrete front porch and walk into the living room, which is floored in a mix of original and newer oak planks. A masonry fireplace with gas logs is flanked by built-in cabinetry.
The formal dining room – accessed from the living room by a crowned cased entry –has more of those wonderful narrow oak plank floors, original wood windows and a nice 6-light chandelier. The formal dining room connects to the kitchen, which has granite countertops and an island with a stainless sink. Cabinetry is stained cypress, some of it with glass fronts. Appliances include a big SubZero, a 5-burner Dacor cooktop and a microwave-over-oven wall unit from GE Profile.
An informal dining area separates the kitchen from the den, which has French doors to the West Indies room and the back porch.
The West Indies room is a highlight in this home. Shiplap is fast becoming a staple in home construction and renovation, and this room has lots of it on walls and even the ceiling. The oak planks on this room’s floor are painted, a nice complement to the shiplap.
The outdoor kitchen has a gas grill on a concrete counter top, an icemaker and a mini refrigerator. The room is not climate controlled, but turning on the ceiling fans and opening the French doors into the main home allow it to cool nicely for gatherings. In winter, there’s a wood-burning masonry fireplace on one wall. The room is completely screened, and tall shutters line the exterior walls.
The master suite is in the back of the home and has a sitting area that views the fenced back yard. French doors lead to a set of stairs to the yard in back. Double doors from the master bedroom lead into the travertine master bath, a long room with two sinks on a single large vanity topped by a custom mirror. There’s a 5-foot soaker tub below a 9-light window, as well as a frameless glass walk-in shower. A single large closet in the master bath has a make-up desk.
A guest suite near the stairway to the second floor has more oak floors and a full bath. Up this original staircase – wood steps with a carpet runner – there are three big bedrooms with more oak floors. A single large bath services the bedrooms.
A huge upstairs den could be a “whatever” room. It, too, has oak plank floors and looks big enough to hold a high school dance. Two final notes, the home has a surround sound system and a whole-home generator for when the power goes out.
About this Home:
Address:
1542 Ingleside Drive
Lot dimensions:
100 x 150 feet
Living area:
4,086 square feet
Bedrooms:
Five
Baths:
Three
Price:
$989,900
Marketing agent:
Heather Kirkpatrick
Kirkpatrick Group powered by eXp
Contact phone:
225-252-0668