Just down the street from Mallard Lakes – Baton Rouge’s exclusive neighborhood of mansions – The Landing at Mallard Lakes is a gated, one-street development with just a couple dozen luxury homes near Bayou Manchac. The New Orleans style home at 10536 Manchac Pass Ave. presents a great opportunity to get into this prestigious development.
A single dormer with an arched window in the home’s tall roof overlooks four steps up to the elevated brick-paver wrapround front porch. Three gas lamps hanging from the ceiling illuminate two French doors with shutters, giving this home a warm, welcoming front elevation.
Inside, dirty-top pine flooring is gorgeous and durable in the entry foyer. The dirty tops extend left into the formal dining room, which has a wainscot wall and a 12-light chandelier. Arches and cased openings line this long foyer, which ends at the living room.
The living room shares its whitewashed two-sided brick fireplace with the keeping room on the other side. A wall of shelving is across from the fireplace and a wall of windows overlooks the woods out back.
A butler’s pantry with a wine refrigerator, icemaker and hammered nickel prep sink is just around a corner from the kitchen, which is a bright, clean space that’s sure to please any cook. The 9-foot center island is topped with a slab of 3cm Calcutta Gold honed marble, accented by marble backsplashes. (Calcutta Gold is also used in the master bath).
On the other kitchen counters, the butler’s pantry and the outdoor kitchen, it’s Negresco granite. A pot-filler hangs above one of the most special cooking systems I’ve seen locally: a 5-burner LaCornue range imported from France. The refrigerator is from DCS, and its panels perfectly match the painted cabinetry. The cabinetry stretches up to the 12-foot kitchen ceiling, and the top row is lighted with glass fronts. The kitchen also has a double farm sink and a coffee bar for that must-have first cup in the morning. The adjacent keeping room has a breakfast nook in addition to the shared fireplace.
Sleeping quarters for the little ones include two bedrooms serviced by a Hollywood bath setup just off the foyer. The fifth bedroom is currently being used as a playroom.
The master suite is in back, with more dirty-top pine floors and window views of the woods behind the home. The master bath is awash in elegant marble on the floors and countertops. Two vanities separated by a linen cabinet have custom mirrors above. An elegant slipper tub is below a big window, right next to an oversized frameless-glass walk-in shower with a regular spray and a rain-head faucet that hangs from the ceiling. There are two closets in this elegant and functional master bath.
Meanwhile, a drop-off area is just inside the exit to the home’s two-car garage. There’s a workshop out here with a stairway directly into the floored attic, making access a breeze.
The home’s light fixtures come mostly from Armstrong Lighting in New Orleans, according to Chelsea Meng, the C.J. Brown agent marketing the home. Upscale lighting in the dining room, living room and kitchen island was designed by Aidan Gray.
The home’s open and flowing floorplan, drawn by architect Mike Hogstrom with Onsite Design, is great for entertaining, and so is the granite outdoor kitchen featuring a Lion grill and refrigerator.
The Landing at Mallard Lakes, located just off Hoo Shoo Too Road, has only one street with a cul-de-sac with. Behind the cul-de-sac, residents have access to a large lake, and through the woods to a boat launch into Bayou Manchac. A nature trail is also accessible to subdivision residents, Meng said.
About this Home
Address:
10536 Manchac Pass Ave.
Lot size:
115 x 235 feet
Living area:
3,371 square feet
Bedrooms:
Five
Baths:
Three full, one partial
Price:
$750,000
Marketing agent:
Chelsea Meng,
C.J. Brown Realtors
Contact phone:
337-849-5121