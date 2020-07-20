The home at 12415 Windermere Court is more than 2,500 square feet of elegant living space with hardwood floors, 12-foot ceilings and updated materials like Brazilian slate, travertine and granite. It’s located in The Oaks of Windermere, just off Perkins Road between Bluebonnet and Siegen, making it convenient to just about everything in south Baton Rouge.
“It’s a very quiet one street development with a cul-de-sac,” said Charisse Hanchey, the Coldwell Banker ONE agent marketing the home. “Sophisticated always come to mind when I think of this part of Windermere,” she added. “All of the houses are different and make a statement.”
The bonus, Hanchey said, is the development is close to Perkins Rowe and Interstate10, not far from the YMCA, Calandro’s, St. George and St. Jude.
Plantation shutters dress the home’s front windows and doors. Guests step across the brick and aggregate entry approach and through arched entry doors, where they find an open floorplan that begins with a formal dining room on the right. Travertine floors the dining area, while the foyer has hardwood floors. A massive limestone column borders the foyer.
A custom wood staircase with a wrought iron railing runs up the left wall to the second floor. The living room ahead has a double-sided fireplace that it shares with the kitchen and breakfast area on the other side. Beautiful Brazilian slate tile is used in this area, which has a 15-light picture window that allows lots of natural light inside. At the far end of the living room, French doors flanked by 10-light windows and topped by transoms lead to the rear covered patio, which just got a new ceiling, according to the owner.
Floored in hardwood, the master suite is downstairs with French doors looking onto a private courtyard. The master bedroom has a tray ceiling edged by crown molding, and two windows at the far end. Entry to the marble master bath is through a door between dual vanities opposite a big walk-in shower. A six-foot whirlpool tub is below a glass block window, and two master closets provide plenty of storage.
The custom stairway leads from the living room to the second floor, where two bedrooms share a full bath. New flooring has been installed in the large upstairs rooms. The fourth room located downstairs in front of the home has a separate entrance, not far from a pre-plumbed bath (currently a powder room).
The kitchen, meanwhile, has a gas cooktop on the center island as well as an electric wall oven below a microwave. Kitchen cabinets are painted and topped with dentil crown molding, while an appliance garage is in one corner. Counters and the center island are topped with slabs of granite. Undermount lighting provides just the right amount of illumination during evening hours.
The can lights in the home are filled with LEDs which last for years. The home has two HVAC units and two tankless water heaters, according to Hanchey. The exterior fascia, soffit, Hardi-plank boards, shutters, iron posts, gutters and downspouts have all been recently painted, she added.
Finally, the home’s laundry has a window and is floored in the same Brazilian slate tile as the kitchen and breakfast area.
About this Home
Address:
12415 Windermere Court
Lot size:
50 x 134 x 47 x 139 feet
Living area:
2,587 square feet
Bedrooms:
Three
Baths:
Two full, one partial
Price:
$374,900
Marketing agent:
Charisse Hanchey
Coldwell Banker ONE
Contact phone:
225-315-0512
PHOTOS BY FOTOSOLD