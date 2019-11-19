If you’re looking for Old South New Orleans charm and style, you might want to take a long look at the home located at 1452 Audubon Ave. It’s a great home in a great old Baton Rouge neighborhood, and it’s loaded with interior brick and wood, two materials that instantly warm any home.
The home’s tall front elevation is framed by the branches of a massive live oak that was around long before any of us. The centuries-old live oak also stands guard over a potter’s shed inside the pigeonniere in the front yard.
Stepping up to the double front entry doors, a sunset transom welcomes guests inside, where another sunset transom is above a cased entry into the home’s large family area. But before you get there, you pass a pair of massive brick archways, one to the left into the formal dining room and another to the right leading into the living room, which has a big masonry fireplace with gas logs.
The big family area ahead contains the kitchen and keeping room; it’s the heart of the home and where most family activity takes place. Flooring here and throughout most of the home, is Brazilian cherry hardwood.
The kitchen is a gourmet’s delight with two big islands – one topped by cypress and one by 3cm granite. At one end of the islands is a big SubZero and along one side is a six-burner Thermador cooking center below a custom hood and pot-filler.
The keeping room has a wall of built-in cabinetry, including an entertainment center. Also in the keeping room is a custom, curving staircase made of wood and iron. The home has an open, flowing floorplan downstairs, with all private areas of the home upstairs.
The home has 11-foot ceilings downstairs and 10-foot ceilings upstairs. Extras include a 30kW whole-home generator for when the lights go out, two water meters (one for the irrigation system), copper gutters and 8-foot interior doors.
The home has both a butler’s pantry and a butler’s bar, the former between the kitchen and dining room, and the later with an icemaker, a wine refrigerator, a sink and glass-front cabinetry between the keeping room and the living room.
At the second-floor landing at the top of the custom staircase is the master bedroom, a big room with access to the home’s veranda that overlooks the front yard. This tree-top view takes you into the branches of the live oak in the front yard, and the deck is perfect for mornings with coffee and the newspaper.
The elegant master bath has a 6-foot whirlpool tub next to a frameless corner shower with multiple water sources including a rain-head. The large master closet has a dresser, cubbies and hanging space for days. This master bath suite also has its own exit to the veranda.
The home’s outdoor spaces are just as special with an office and workshop in a climate-controlled building behind the two-car garage. Also, stairs in the garage lead up to a storage area above the office and workshop.
An attached outdoor kitchen and a private porch off the keeping room overlook an I-shaped cocktail pool with a pergola and a copper statue at one end. The copper statue, and others scattered about the property, will remain with the home, according to Jerry Piper, the C.J. Brown Realtors agent marketing the property. The home also has a copper shed roof over the keeping room porch as well as copper gutters and downspouts.
About this Home
Address:
1452 Audubon Ave.
Lot size:
81 x 170 feet
Living area:
3,981 square feet
Bedrooms:
Three
Baths:
Four
Price:
$925,000
Marketing agent:
Jerry Piper
C.J. Brown Realtors
Contact phone:
225-281-3221