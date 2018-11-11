Situated in one of the best locations in the city, the home at 1156 Westmoreland Drive is a charming offering with original materials and lots of character. Built circa 1940s, the home has an inviting warmth that makes you want to take your shoes off and stay a while.
While the home is more than a half-century old, it has withstood the test of time. Original narrow-plank oak floors are lustrous and beautiful, while the additions over the years make the home practical for today’s lifestyles.
Four bedrooms and three and one-half baths are thoughtfully arranged in nearly 3,700 square feet of living space. The home sits on a shady lot just off South Acadian Thruway, convenient to St. Joseph’s Academy and Catholic High School.
Entry to the home is via an elevated brick porch with a gas lamp to light the way. Original oak flooring begins right after the slate entry hall, flanked to the left by a nice home office with three windows and a full bath. To the right, through a cased opening, is the formal living room, which has a wood-burning fireplace, windows viewing the front yard and a private deck that extends from the master suite on the right side.
Another cased opening leads into a large formal dining room, which has more original oak floors, a built-in china cabinet, French doors to the side deck and a wonderful eight-light crystal chandelier.
A old-fashioned swinging door – the kind like at grandma’s – connects the dining room to the kitchen, a long space with a bar that opens to the den. Appliances include a four-burner JennAir cooktop, stove and griddle. A double stainless sink is below painted cabinetry.
The kitchen overlooks a breakfast area, which has a window to the back yard. A walk-in pantry is nearby, and just down a hall from the kitchen is the home’s laundry, which at one time was the kitchen. Because it was formerly the kitchen, this laundry is much larger than most and has room for a crafts counter, a sink and a drip-dry area that doubles as a pet wash.
The master suite is an addition to the home, and as a result the owners were able to create a large, comfortable retreat from the cares of life. Back in the 40s and 50s, there really weren’t “master suites” like those of today. The master bedroom also has narrow-plank oak flooring – not original, but perfectly matching the old floors in the front of the home.
French doors lead from the master bedroom to the private raised wood deck near the front entry to the home. The deck has a gas lamp and copper drainage system. The tile master bath has a pair of vanities, one with a makeup desk that has sconces built into the mirror. There’s also a corner walk-in shower and a 6-foot jetted tub. The master closet, unlike those in the 40s, is huge and has dressers, cubbies and hanging space for days.
There are three bedrooms upstairs serviced by a full bath. Each of the bedrooms has its own dormer. The dormers add drama to the exterior front elevation of the home as well as more space inside.
If you’d like to see this beautiful Steele Place home for yourself, Vicki Spurlock and her team from Locations Real Estate will keep it open today from 2-4 p.m.
Address:
1156 Westmoreland Drive
Lot size:
90 x 148 feet
Living area:
3,679 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three full, one partial
Price:
$659,900
Marketing agent:
Vicki Spurlock,
Locations Real Estate
Contact phone:
225-324-2900