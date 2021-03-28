Located off South Bluebonnet Drive between Highland Road and Nicholson Drive, The Preserve at Harveston is an upscale community with a clubhouse and pool, walking trails, a lake, a playground and a community garden. The home at 10734 Bird Song Drive is a “smart” home available now in this beautiful south Baton Rouge development.
“The Preserve at Harveston offers a lifestyle like no other in the Baton Rouge area,” according to Ginger Maulden, the Coldwell Banker ONE agent marketing the property. “It is known for outdoor community spaces that feature walking/bike trails, a garden area and outdoor cooking and playground areas around the pool.”
The home on Bird Song Drive is a former model home built by Tyler Watson. It has four bedrooms and three baths in more than 2,800 square feet of living space.
“This house is equipped with all the smart home capabilities that will allow you to control things like the alarm, speakers and door locks while away from your home,“ Maulden said, adding the system is governed by smart phone and/or a keypad.
Because the home was at one time a model home for the development, it is packed with amenities and extras, Maulden said. ”One of the best features is the large patio area complete with a grill and fireplace,” she said. “Upstairs is a large bonus room which is perfect for teenagers, or it could serve as a bedroom since there is a closet and full bathroom.”
Beautiful wood flooring starts at the front door and is used in most of the home’s open living areas. Ahead, the living room has French doors to the rear patio and outdoor living space. A white brick fireplace is on the opposite wall. The kitchen and breakfast room are crossed overhead by a big antique beam in the ceiling.
The kitchen has an abundance of painted cabinetry, granite countertops, a long center island and a stainless appliance package. Atop the cabinetry is a row of lighted glass-front display cabinets. Subway tile is used on the backsplash above the gas cooktop, and an oversized pantry is nearby.
The home’s office has wall to wall shelving, ideal for displaying books or family photos, Maulden said. The master suite is just off the office in the split floor plan. Two other bedrooms are downstairs, and the fourth bedroom is upstairs with its own bath, she said.
The master suite is a private retreat near the home office. Double doors lead from the master bedroom into the tile master bath, which has dual marble vanities below a single custom mirror with embedded sconces. A free-standing soaker tub is next to a half-walled walk-in shower.
Meanwhile, a white brick wall keeps things private in the brick-floored outdoor spaces. The brick floors extend out to a small patio, while gutters overhead take the roof’s rainwater away. A fireplace has a television above, and a gas grill is located along the back wall. It’s not a huge space, but it’s got a speaker system and everything you need for quality entertaining.
The Preserve at Harveston is a great location just off South Bluebonnet Boulevard, convenient to LSU and downtown. If you’d like to see this beautiful home for yourself, check out today’s open house between 2-4 p.m.
About this Home:
Address:
10734 Bird Song Drive
Lot size:
45 x 120 feet
Living area:
2,818 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three
Price:
$587,500
Marketing agent:
Ginger Maulden
Coldwell Banker ONE
Contact:
225-806-3733 or 225-925-2500
Photos:
Fotosold