It’s clear that the country estate at 40322 Loosemore Road in Gonzales is a slice of the good life in Louisiana, and not anywhere else. There’s a beautiful five-bedroom home nestled on more than 15 acres with a pool courtyard and a sparkling pond that was built in the shape of Louisiana.
Located about halfway between Baton Rouge and New Orleans and just down the street from Gonzales’ regional airport, this home has just about every conceivable amenity.
Here’s just a partial list: five bedrooms, three full baths, four partial baths, a 943-square foot game room not included in the living square footage, a heated pool and outdoor kitchen, a 3,600-square-foot barn with a climate-controlled office with a bath and kitchen, the pond in the shape of Louisiana with a Gazebo and two lighted fountains, and a 60kW generator to make sure it all stays on when the power goes off.
Nothing but the finest materials and workmanship are on display here, and it’s all been cared for and maintained in new condition. You know when you turn into the driveway off Loosemore Road that you’ve arrived at a special place. No rock driveway here, it’s a concrete drive lined with bricks all the way back to the house. A wide slate front porch greets guests, and a pelican fountain encourages them to relax and stay a while.
Out back, an outdoor kitchen with a long cypress bar overlooks a pool and spa courtyard. The spa spills into the pool via waterfalls near four brick fountains. The outdoor kitchen has an icemaker, a refrigerator, two televisions and a Firemaster grill. There’s also a pool bath just around the corner, near palm trees just inside the iron fence that surrounds it all. There’s plenty of room so bring your horses to this big, beautiful property.
Behind the pool area, a separate fenced playground is for kids and/or pets. The well-water-sourced pond is further back on the property, edged by a whitewashed gazebo. The pond fountains light up at night, making the gazebo a perfect place for relaxing or entertaining. The barn is made of brick and has a “mancave” as well as a 20 x 60-foot office area with a kitchen.
When you leave the amazing outdoor spaces and head inside the main house, things get even better. Flooring is mostly polished heart pine or old St. Louis brick. The kitchen, breakfast area and keeping room are the heart of the home. A big paneled SubZero matches the stained cypress cabinetry, as well as the stained cypress crown molding above. A four-burner Wolf cooking station has a griddle and a grill below a custom stainless hood.
Heart pine flooring continues into the master suite, where the bedroom has French doors to the pool courtyard. The marble master bath has a Jacuzzi tub, a steam shower and dual vanities with tall custom mirrors.
The formal dining room off the foyer and the family room next to the kitchen have more of the beautiful heart pine floors. The family room also has cypress built-ins above and flanking a granite fireplace. Windows and double doors here have views out back.
Up the custom staircase, four bedrooms are on the second floor. A balcony walkway leads over to the 943-square-foot game room.
At least 1,500 feet of vinyl fencing surrounds much of the property, and a security system with cameras surveys the entire place. There are four HVAC systems for the house and another one for the barn.
About this Home
Address:
40322 Loosemore Road, Gonzales
Lot size:
15.59 acres
Living area:
4,120 square feet
Bedrooms:
Five
Baths:
Three full, four partial
Price:
$1,749,000
Marketing agent:
Lisa Landers
RE/MAX Professional
Contact phone:
225-921-5056