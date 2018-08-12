The home at 2150 Brentwood Drive is a timeless traditional farmhouse in the heart of Baton Rouge. The home, more than a century old, was completely renovated in 2014 but keeps much of its original materials and all its of original charm.
Sitting well back off the roadway, the home is very private even though it sits in the heart of Baton Rouge. The front elevation of this home is so wide that there are actually two front porches, with green spaces wrapping around all sides of the home.
We’ll start at the south end of the home, where a three-car garage has an entrance to the house. Seven steps up, visitors are in a 60-foot hallway that stretches nearly the length of the home. This hallway, part of the 2014 addition, is not just a way to get around, but is an integral and beautiful part of the home’s design.
Floored in heart pine, the hallway has French doors and cased openings to various rooms along its length. First up is a bedroom and full bath. Across the hall, a cased opening leads into a big kids’ den with a built-in desk and a wall of windows to the yard. Next is another bedroom with a brick accent wall separating two closets. And across the hall is another marble bath.
A few more steps down the hall is the fabulous family room, which is probably the nicest room in the home. It’s a long space with original shiplap walls that have been whitewashed for a beautiful patina. Three exposed trusses overhead are separated by wonderful crystal chandeliers in vaulted ceilings.
Zig-zagging down the hall, a side screened porch is next with an outdoor kitchen that has a stainless grill with a custom hood.
At the end of the hall, we’re at the foyer of the main entrance to the home. The foyer has a slate floor that leads into original heart pine flooring in the home office. From here, interior French doors lead into the formal dining room. The dining room is at one end of a huge family room that has more original shiplap walls and heart pine floors.
Separating the formal dining room from the keeping room at the other end is a wonderful original wood staircase that fans out into the room. The dining room end of this room has a wood-burning masonry fireplace with a tall wood mantle.
The kitchen is off the keeping room and has been thoroughly updated. Countertops are 3cm quartz and the new stainless appliance package is from KitchenAid. A 10-foot quartz island is home to a six-burner KitchenAid gas cooktop, and a double stainless sink is just across from the cooktop. Painted cabinetry – some with glass fronts – is white and bright. A nearby quartz butler’s pantry has glass-front cabinetry.
Freshly painted wainscot walls are plentiful in this home, which has upscale lighting packages and floor vents for the HVAC system. All baths are custom, with marble counters and upscale light and plumbing fixtures. Many of the interior doors and fixtures are antique, and original windows have that wonderful old wavy glass.
The upstairs master suite, which is currently being painted, has more original shiplap walls, a vaulted ceiling and a masonry fireplace. The marble master bath has two vanities with custom mirrors, a walk-in shower and a beautiful claw-foot soaker tub below a window.
About this Home
Address:
2150 Brentwood Drive
Lot size:
80 x 235 feet
Living area:
4,657 square feet
Bedrooms:
Five
Baths:
Three full, one partial
Price:
$950,000
Marketing agent:
Lauren Johnson,
RE/MAX Professional
Contact phone:
225-445-5039