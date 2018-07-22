The West Indies style home at 15979 Highland Road is a towering example of how unique design can work in harmony with a unique location to create a special property. This home sits 35 steps up a steep Highland Road hill, but the climb is well worth it.
You don’t have to climb the steps unless you want to; there’s a driveway entrance to the home in Fair Oaks Estates in addition to the front door entrance on Highland Road. Climbing the tiered stairway, however, allows guest to take in the full finery of this estate.
The front entrance to the home is at the top of the steps and leads past a screened pool courtyard and outdoor kitchen floored in big travertine tiles. The travertine continues inside the home, which has four bedrooms in 5,104 square feet of living space.
Most of the north wall of the home has glass views of this special pool courtyard, enclosed by a Florida-type screen dome. No bugs are allowed at this party. The master bedroom, the great room, a game room and the dining room all have fabulous views of the pool courtyard. A set of Nana glass doors in the great room slide together to completely open a wall to the courtyard, making the perfect setup for spring and summer soirees. In the winter, just keep the doors closed and the view’s the same.
Once you get past the fabulous travertine pool area, a big game room on the right could be converted to the home’s fifth bedroom. Ahead is the great room which has a tall coffered ceiling and a stone fireplace.
West Indies louvers hang from the ceiling, delineating the kitchen from the great room. A huge 3cm granite bar and island is in the center of this gourmet kitchen, which features a big Dacor refrigerator, Dacor double ovens with a warming drawer, a five-burner gas cooktop, an icemaker and two refrigerated drawers. The cabinetry is painted, some of it with glass fronts. A big walk-in pantry is just around a corner.
The dining room is between the kitchen and the pool courtyard and, with a giant pane of glass for a wall, has the best views in the house. The home clearly takes advantage of its lofty perch.
There’s another wall of glass in the master bedroom, which is floored in heart pine planks. Dual pocket doors close off a small office just off the bedroom. The master bath has porcelain tile floors with marble insets, as well as two vanities and a large makeup desk below custom mirrors. At one end of this massive master bath is a triple-sized walk-in shower with a pebbled floor and three water sources with body sprays for each. A 6-foot whirlpool tub is below a window dressed in plantation shutters.
One of the master closets is huge (27 feet long) with heart pine floors, dressers, cubbies, shoe shelving and hanging space for days. The other closet is smaller, but still has dressers, cubbies and lots of hanging space.
The home’s laundry is near the stairway to the second floor, where there are two more bedrooms connected by an upscale Hollywood bath.
“This is a very private home,” said Quita Cutrer, the Burns & Co. agent marketing the property. The home’s elevation and a brick and stucco wall make sure of that. Inside the wall on the south side of the home is a long courtyard that leads to the rear driveway. A putting green and a playground for the kids are among the extras in this courtyard.
Just off the Highland Road driveway, a second detached garage with HVAC could be converted into a guest house, Cutrer said. If you’d like to take a look at this beautiful Highland Road offering, don’t miss today’s open house from 2-4 p.m.
About this Home
Address:
15979 Highland Road
Lot dimensions:
151 x 188 x 213 x 172 feet
Living area:
5,104 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Four full, one partial
Price:
$1,495,000
Marketing agent:
Quita Cutrer
Burns & Co. Inc.
Contact phone:
225-413-8874