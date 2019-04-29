If you could somehow pick up homes with Acadian, West Indies, Greek Revival, Colonial, Cape Cod and Creole Cottage architectural styles and drop them into a single development, you might wind up at Oakland Crossing. It’s Classic Southern Traditional Regional Architecture at its best in this new development off Old Jefferson Highway in Prairieville.
A tall white brick entrance welcomes visitors onto the boulevard in this beautiful new 39-acre subdivision just south of Bayou Manchac in northern Ascension Parish. Twenty-three homes in the development are occupied, 13 lots have been spoken for, leaving 56 lots that are still available, according to Dianne Adams, who is marketing the development. Lot prices range from $80,000 to $125,000.
Builders in the development include Craig Milioto, Ken-Dar Construction Co., Clegg Builders and Highland Custom homes. Other builders are welcome, but there are strict guidelines for new construction, including a minimum size of 2,100 square feet, Adams said.
The transitional contemporary offering at 18474 Oakland Crossing – which was featured in the recent Parade of Homes – is ready right now. The home’s tall front elevation shows a double front-loading garage and a pair of gas lanterns under a trellis porch.
A sea of engineered wood flooring starts in the foyer hall and extends throughout most of the first floor. Immediately left is a guest suite with tall windows, a full bath and coved crown molding. Reclaimed beams frame the entrance from the foyer into the living room, where a gas-log fireplace is on a wall near the custom oak and iron staircase to the second floor.
A wall of big windows lines the back of the living room, overlooking the rear porch and outdoor kitchen. This outdoor space would be great for South Louisiana entertaining with honed granite countertops, a Sedona grill, a bar refrigerator, a sink and a ceiling fan to keep everyone cool.
The home features lots of extras like coved crown molding, 12-inch baseboards, upgraded light fixtures throughout and 8-foot interior doors on 12-foot ceilings.
The kitchen has a 10-foot island topped by a 3cm slab of “Gray Cloud” granite. A 6-burner GE Monogram gas cooktop is below a porcelain tile backsplash and a custom hood. Painted cabinetry topped by a row of lighted glass-fronts extends nearly to the ceiling.
A walk-in pantry is nearby, across from the formal dining room and its wall of 6-light windows to the back. The home’s laundry is down a short hall and is accessed by a stylish rolling barn door. The other side of the laundry connects conveniently to the master closet.
The master bedroom has more engineered wood floors and three big windows to the back yard. Double doors lead into the master bath, floored in porcelain tile with a centerpiece accent designed to look like a rug. A 6-foot soaker tub and walk-in shower separates dual master bath vanities with custom sinks topped by beveled-edge mirrors. There is but one master closet, but it’s quite large with plenty of shelving, cubbies and hanging space.
Two more bedrooms are up the custom staircase, and both are serviced by a full bath on a short hallway.
Homeowners in Oakland Crossing have access to a park, walking trails, two lakes and a planned community swimming pool, Adams said. If you’d like to see this beautiful home, or the other possibilities offered by Oakland Crossing.
About this Home
Address:
18474 Oakland Crossing Blvd.
Lot size:
60 x 130 feet
Living area:
2,525 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three full
Price:
$459,900
Marketing agent:
Dianne Adams,
RE/MAX Professional
Contact phone:
225-806-8979