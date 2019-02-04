You may have never heard of the The Pond on Hart’s Mill, but that’s because it is one of the best-kept secrets in Baton Rouge. Located off Baird Drive in Magnolia Woods, this exclusive gated development has only 27 luxury homes and a big pond that is home to graceful swans. The home at 8220 N. Hart’s Mill Lane is a rare chance to get into this exclusive neighborhood.
The 4,109-square-foot offering designed by Architect Tommy Cockfield sits on a large corner lot that’s big enough for four courtyards, three of which have water features. When you’re outside of this home, chances are you’ll hear the soothing sounds of falling water.
Just inside the foyer, wide heart pine planks on the floor welcome guests inside. The pine flooring extends left into a home office with a wall-sized credenza, and right into the formal dining room. And these are not glue-down, but the real deal nailed pine planks on sleepers, giving that desired hollow sound when walked over in heels.
Lots of big windows allow in natural light, and four of these windows view courtyards. The living room is ahead from the foyer through a barreled-ceiling archway with exquisite masonry detailing. Crown molding is tall and elegant, and massive beams cross the ceiling.
The living room is bordered on the back side by a length-of-the-house antique brick sun porch with a keeping room at one end. The view through a wall of windows is of the main courtyard out back. There are two waterfalls in a pond that is connected by a walking bridge, making this a peaceful outdoor sanctuary.
The master bedroom is in back with more views of the pond and waterfalls. The marble master bath has two vanities with custom mirrors, a walk-in shower and a 6-foot Jacuzzi tub below a window with leaded glass artwork. There is but one master closet, but it is very large with a pair of built-in dressers.
The kitchen in this beautiful home has a center island topped with hand-painted tiles. The cabinetry is stained cypress, some with glass fronts. A paneled Sub-Zero matches perfectly, as does a custom cypress hood over the 5-burner Thermadore cooktop. Double wall ovens top a warming drawer, not far from a lockable silver closet and a butler’s pantry with glass-front cabinetry. The home’s laundry and an adjacent hobby room are near the kitchen as well.
A guest suite with a full bath is next to the custom cypress staircase to the second floor, which has two bedrooms connected by a Hollywood Bath. Also up here is a small upstairs den and a homework area with a built-in desk.
The home’s outdoor courtyards were strategically placed to provide maximum viewing from inside. “You have a nice view from everywhere, all the windows,” said Lisa Landers, broker/owner at RE/MAX Professional.
The development is completely private thanks to a brick privacy wall and a gate at the entrance. “Nobody really knows where this is,” Landers said.
The home has a two-car garage and a whole-home generator, she added.
About this Home
Address:
8220 N. Hart’s Mill Lane
Lot size:
160 x 167 feet
Living area:
4,109 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three
Price:
$840,000
Marketing agent:
Lisa Landers &
the Lander’s Team
Contact phone:
225-921-5056