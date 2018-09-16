on a big corner lot at the intersection of Audubon and LaSalle Avenues in Goodwood Estates, the home at 1465 Audubon Ave. has antique wood floors and custom cypress millwork throughout. It’s old world charm in the middle of town.
Although the home was originally built more than 50 years ago, an addition that more than doubled the size of the home was completed in 2006, according to Liz Sherman, the ProSold Realty owner/agent marketing the home.
There are two entrances to the home, one on Audubon and one on LaSalle. The entrance on Audubon Avenue was at one time the home’s front door and leads into what was once the living room. This room is now the formal dining room. The primary entrance, however, is on LaSalle Avenue. Guests walk up brick steps past a fountain and into a big family room.
Antique pine floors are beautiful in the family room, and a corner fireplace keeps things cozy in the winter. There is also a built-in cypress entertainment center on one wall. And over in another corner is a wet bar with a copper sink and a wine refrigerator. The family room has tall ceilings edged with triple crown molding.
The formal dining room has narrow plank wood floors and one of those old swinging doors into the kitchen. These antique doors are reminiscent of grandma’s house.
The kitchen has cypress cabinets, a 4-burner gas cooktop, a microwave/wall oven combo and travertine backsplashes. Across from the kitchen is a breakfast room with two windows.
A guest bedroom with wood floors and a full bath are nearby. A hallway off the big family room has a powder room across from custom stairs to the second floor. The hall leads to a breezeway that takes you into the two-car garage and boat port.
The master suite is also along this hallway, which has wood floors that stretch into the master bedroom. French Doors to a private brick courtyard with a hot tub are one wall of the master bedroom, and arched double doors lead into the elegant master bath.
This tile bath has two vanities with custom mirrors above. A slipper tub below glass blocks makes a great visual when you walk into the bath. A wide walk-in shower has two water sources. There are also two closets in the master suite, both floored in more hardwood.
Off the family room, double doors lead out onto a raised wood deck with a tin roof. The deck overlooks a courtyard and a wide, fenced back yard.
Upstairs, meanwhile, there are two more bedrooms and a full bath. Both bedrooms are big and have dormers for extra room. An upstairs den is at the landing, and a vaulted study with attic access is near the stairway.
While the original Goodwood Estates cottage was only about 1,000 square feet, the 2006 renovations brought the total living area up to 3,692 square feet, Sherman said.
This beautiful home in Goodwood Estates sits on prime real estate near the center of town. If you’d like to take a look at it for yourself, don’t miss today’s open house from 2-5 p.m.
About this Home
Address:
1465 Audubon Ave.
Lot size:
85 x 200 feet
Living area:
3,692 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three full, one partial
Price:
$499,900
Marketing agent/owner:
Liz Sherman
ProSold Realty
Contact phone:
225-445-1283