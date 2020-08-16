Cheval Point is a brand-new development on River Road not far from LSU and downtown. Just on the other side of BREC’s Farr Park equestrian center, Cheval Point has a distinctively rural feel close to town. One of the first homes in the new development is a beautiful Starkey Builders offering at 4337 Boulonnais Avenue.
“South Baton Rouge has waited many years for a new development near campus and downtown which focuses on life beyond student living, and Cheval Point delivers on this more refined focus,” said Windy Corcoran, the Burns & Co. Realtors Inc. agent marketing the property. The 58-acre Wesley Daniel development will meet the demand from homebuyers who are looking for a family-oriented subdivision atmosphere in south Baton Rouge with easy access to campus and downtown, she added.
The home at 4337 Boulonnais Ave. has four bedrooms in nearly 2,100 square feet of bright and contemporary living space. The home was designed by Michael Hogstrom with On-Site Designs and has an open floorplan that allows plenty of space for entertaining, Corcoran said.
The front elevation of the home shows a brick sidewalk leading from the driveway to the front entrance, with a double front-loading garage to the right. Fresh landscaping has been installed.
A massive overhead cypress beam frames the living room or formal dining room, depending on your vantage point. The predominant flooring in the home is hardwood, and baseboards are tall. Cypress is also used over the living room fireplace, atop cased openings in the dining room, on the custom kitchen hood and on exposed kitchen shelving nearby.
The kitchen is a chef’s delight with new stainless appliances, granite countertops, a large center island and custom shaker-style painted cabinetry. A big single-light window is above the undermount kitchen sink. The living room is just on the other side of the big island, meaning food preparers can still be involved in family activities.
Just off the kitchen is a mudroom that features a bench with shiplap backing and lots of hooks to keep everything in order.
The master suite offers a large bedroom with wood flooring. The elegant master bath has a free-standing soaker tub in a tall cove with paneled trim and upscale lighting. To the right of the tub is a tall walk-in shower. Dual granite vanities have upscale lighting, and the large walk-in master closet conveniently connects to the laundry room.
The home has been pre-wired for an audio/security system, and the patio is pre-plumbed for an outdoor kitchen, Corcoran said.
Currently in its first filing, Cheval Point has lots that start at $79,900 and go up to about $125,000, Corcoran said. The first filing consists of 100 lots and the second filing will be 72 additional lots, she said. Current builders in the development include Starkey Builders, Hometown Homebuilder, Destiny Interests, Clayton Mitchell Custom Homes and Cloyce Wheeler of Wheeler Construction LLC, Corcoran said, adding approved custom plans are welcome.
When the development is officially completed, it will feature an outdoor community center with a barn-like appearance, Corcoran said.
Finally, if you’d like to visit this week’s home or see Cheval Point for yourself, stop by today’s open house from 2-4 p.m.
About this Home
Address:
4337 Boulonnais Ave.
Lot size:
60 x 140 feet
Living area:
2,099 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Two full, one partial
Price:
$392,500
Marketing agent:
Windy Corcoran, Lori Palmer,
Linda Barbay
Burns & Co. Realtors Inc.
Contact phone:
225-324-1093