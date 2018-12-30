The home at 2170 Rue Bienvenue is near the back of a one-entry subdivision whose very name welcomes everyone to the neighborhood. The Bienvenue development off Old Hammond Highway has only about a baker’s dozen homes, all upscale and beautiful with lots of character and style.
This week’s featured home is a great way to end another great year in real estate in Baton Rouge. I’ve seen homes in 48 out of the 50 states, and it’s my opinion that our area is blessed with some of the most interesting and beautiful homes anywhere.
The brick and stucco Rue Bienvenue home wraps around a center fountain courtyard with a brick privacy wall. Like the rest of the homes on Run Bienvenue, this home is immaculately landscaped and private.
Two steps up from a gated aggregate driveway, the home’s brick front porch welcomes guests inside. Oak flooring begins immediately in the foyer and continues ahead along a loggia that leads to the kitchen and breakfast room. Double pocket doors can close off the loggia from the foyer.
The living room off the right side of the foyer has a wall of windows to the center courtyard, plus a fireplace flanked by built-in cabinetry. Next along the loggia is the formal dining room, which has a lockable silver closet and great views of the brick fountain courtyard.
The kitchen features polished limestone countertops, a 5-burner Dacor cooktop, a microwave-over-oven combo and painted cabinetry with undermount lighting. The u-shaped countertop does double duty as a bar. Across from the kitchen is the breakfast room, which has an exit to a second private courtyard.
The master suite is just off the breakfast room and has an office with a desk and built-in credenza. The carpeted master bedroom has a pair of windows near the office. The master bath has a 6-foot clawfoot tub, an oversized walk-in shower and dual furniture-style vanities below custom mirrors. There is but one master closet, but it is a large space with a custom organizer and a dresser with an electrical outlet.
The home’s laundry is just down a hallway from the kitchen, and the washer and dryer will remain with the house. Down at the end of this oak hallway are two bedrooms and a full bath. One of the bedrooms has been turned into a massive closet with a dressing island in the center.
The home has two courtyards – the one in the center and another on the northwest side. The center courtyard has a large brick fountain and pool at its center. The side courtyard has another fountain that pours from a brick privacy wall. A peaceful brick-edged limestone walking trail begins below an arbor in the side courtyard and extends along the edge of the back yard. A brick and wood fence provides all the privacy you need in this surprisingly large rear yard.
An electronic wrought iron gate across the driveway opens to the home’s two-car carport, and a covered breezeway leads to a freshly painted storeroom.
This well-kept home, built in 1984, has a timeless character with materials and craftsmanship that never go out of style.
Address:
2170 Rue Bienvenue
Lot size:
20 x 205 x 45 x 203 x 102 feet
Living area:
2,810 square feet
Bedrooms:
Three
Baths:
Two full, two partial
Price:
$569,000
Marketing agent:
Jerry Del Rio
Engel & Volkers
Contact phone:
225-218-0888