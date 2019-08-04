The French style offering at 7342 Leyland Court in Jefferson Place has 12-foot ceilings, heart pine floors and a fabulous pool courtyard with an 800-square-foot pool house. Whether you’re looking for privacy or entertaining options, this builder’s home might be just what you’re looking for.
Centrally located and close to just about everything in south Baton Rouge, Jefferson Place/Bocage is one of this area’s premier established developments. This week’s home is located at the corner of Leyland Court and McConnell Drive in the back of the development.
Three brick steps lead up to the home’s front double doors, opening into a foyer with heart pine floors. The pine stretches left into the formal dining room and ahead into the living room. Most ceilings in the home are 12 feet, and baseboards are tall at 12 inches. Excellent millwork is seen in the quadruple crown molding in the living room, which has a marble tile fireplace flanked by painted built-in cabinetry.
Two French doors lead from the living room out back to the flagstone rear porch and pool courtyard. A 17 x 47 pool house overlooks the L-shaped saltwater pool, which has several splashing fountains that provide the soothing sounds of falling water. The air-conditioned pool house is not just a place to run to the restroom but is a party location itself. There’s a long room with a full kitchen and a fireplace, plus a full bath.
Back in the main house, the kitchen has top-end appliances as well as a granite island and countertops. A paneled SubZero perfectly matches rows of painted cabinetry. A Wolf cooking system features a 6-burner gas cooktop below travertine backsplashes, plus an oven below. A big custom hood with a shelf for kitchen decorations covers it all, and double ovens are in a wall nearby.
The keeping room has a travertine fireplace with built-in cabinetry on the left side. Windows in the keeping room are dressed in plantation shutters. A breakfast area is adjacent to the keeping room and makes a cozy space with views of the pool courtyard.
A travertine tile hallway runs behind the kitchen and takes you to the home’s laundry, a guest suite with a full bath, the home office and an exit to the two-car garage and boat port. There’s also another exit to the pool courtyard here.
The master suite is in the back corner of the home and features more heart pine flooring. Featured are windows with a nice view of the pool and another exit to the same. The marble master bath has a 5-foot whirlpool tub, two wide vanities, two closets and a walk-in shower.
Two more bedrooms connected by a Hollywood bath are in the front wing of the home.
Quality construction and attention to detail are hallmarks of this home, which was built by the current owner in 2010. Other features include slate ridge caps, upgraded light fixtures and a whole-home generator that keeps the lights and air on when the power goes out. We’re in the middle of hurricane season, so generators are becoming essential parts of south Louisiana homes.
Behind the home – connected to the two-car garage and boat port – is a shed that is perfect for parking vehicles, boats or other toys. There is more green space all the way back to Interstate 10, but tall walls deaden traffic sounds and provide total privacy.
Jefferson Place/Bocage is one of the most desirable residential locations in Baton Rouge. If you’d like to see this beautiful home for yourself, it will be kept open from 2-4 p.m.
About this Home
Address:
7342 Leyland Court
Lot size:
100 x 196 x 109 x 104 feet
Living area:
3,471-square-feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three full
Price:
$945,000
Marketing agent:
Laura Haase,
C.J. Brown Realtors
Contact phone:
225-229-9287