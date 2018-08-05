The home at 15124 Copping Drive sits on two lots totaling more than an acre in University Club Plantation. Marble floors sparkle, the shimmering pool in the courtyard is dazzling and the 12-recliner home theater would make Movie Tavern envious.
Seven bedrooms and seven full baths are in more than 9,300 square feet of luxury living space in this formal home, which includes something for every family member: a wine cellar and tasting room, a mirror-walled gymnasium, a bar/game room, a library, a study, a children’s play room, a private loft and garages for four cars. In all, 22 rooms make up this magnificent Mediterranean mansion.
“It’s a large house for fun and for a large family,” said Lenore Roberts, the C.J. Brown agent marketing the home. The home, which is the largest currently available in University Club, is located at the corner of Copping and Pleasant Point drives and has a brick-edged circle driveway that leads up to a tall portico in front. Massive iron and glass entry doors open to the foyer.
Ceilings soar to 20 feet in the foyer and great room, where huge stacked windows overlook the pool courtyard. Art coves and built-in cabinetry are waiting for your special collection pieces. Dentil crown molding and other ornate details showcase this home’s craftsmanship.
Most rooms in the home have views of the pool courtyard and gardens, overlooked by a full-sized basketball court, an arbor, a putting green and a slate-floored Viking outdoor kitchen.
The family chef will be delighted with the kitchen, which has a new SubZero, faux-finished cabinetry, granite counters, a beverage center, Viking appliances and a walk-in pantry. The nearby breakfast room has possibly the best pool views of all.
Just ahead from the kitchen is the game room/bar, which has an icemaker in a granite counter, glass-front cabinetry, French doors to the pool courtyard and a big wine refrigerator to keep your favorite bottles chilled. If you don’t need your wine chilled, another set of lockable heavy custom iron and glass doors opens into a big wine room, which has racks for hundreds of bottles. I lost track counting them at about 250.
The last room in this wing of the home is a big home theater. In a tribute to the real movie houses of the past, this theater has authentic padded doors for an entry, a big movie screen in front and a dozen tiered recliners for the ultimate home theater experience.
Over on the other side of the home, the master suite is fit for royalty, with an elevated sitting room, a fireplace and his & her master bathrooms. The two baths are separated by a jetted tub and a pass-through shower. The master baths have two large closets, but the storage highlight is the mega master closet off the sitting room. This L-shaped closet has two 21-foot sections with cherrywood cabinetry and dressers, shoe racks, cubbies and enough hanging space probably for more than 500 garments.
And save your health club dues because this master suite also has an 18 x 20-foot home gym with mirrored walls and circular stairs in a corner leading up to a private loft. The loft is a private office with a hidden panic room behind a wall of custom cherrywood bookshelves.
There are two separate upstairs areas in the home, one with two bedrooms each with a full bath. There’s also a slate veranda with a custom iron railing overlooking the Mediterranean courtyard. The main second floor of the home, accessible by two stairways, has a large upstairs den and three more bedrooms, two that share a Hollywood bath and one with a full bath of its own.
About this Home:
Address:
15124 Copping Drive
Lot size:
193 x 200 x 273 x 199 feet (1.1 acres)
Living area:
9,334 square feet
Bedrooms:
Seven
Baths:
Seven full, two partial
Price:
$1,850,000
Marketing agent:
Lenore Roberts
C.J. Brown Realtors
Contact phone:
225-933-3413