Nestled on a tree-lined boulevard in Woodgate, an upscale development along Highland Road minutes from LSU and downtown, the updated home at 409 Woodgate Blvd. has a spacious triple-split floorplan with more than 3,100 square feet of living area.
“This is a fabulous, totally updated home,” said Leighton Thorning, the RE/MAX Professional agent marketing the property. “The interior is light-filled and beautifully renovated with ample living spaces to enjoy. The comfortable triple split floor plan offers four bedrooms and three totally renovated bathrooms with Carrara marble.”
Located just off Highland Road between Lee Drive and Kenilworth Parkway, Woodgate is an established subdivision with luxury homes and large lots. Driving time to LSU is maybe 10 minutes, add a few more minutes to get downtown.
A paver courtyard behind a brick wall is near the front entry door, which is topped with a sunset transom. Stepping inside, guests cross hardwood floors and pass by the formal dining room on the left.
Next, the home opens into the living room, an expansive space with more oak flooring and a wall of windows to the back porch. A fireplace flanked by built-in cabinetry is at the far end.
Access to the vaulted kitchen and breakfast room, both floored in beautiful Mexican tile, is through a cased opening topped by a transom. A ceiling fan hangs over the breakfast room, while two upscale light fixtures illuminate the kitchen island. Exposed beams are in the kitchen ceiling and the cabinetry is painted.
“The kitchen has been totally renovated with Blanc du Blanc granite, all new stainless appliances, a brand new center island and all new light fixtures,” Thorning said, adding a new built-in pantry system has been added. “The chef of the house will fall in love with this super spacious kitchen,” she said.
The master suite is a private retreat tucked in the back area of the home. The carpeted master bedroom has a pair of tall windows and a tray ceiling with a ceiling fan. “This master suite is a true oasis,” Thorning said, adding, “there’s also a generous sitting area.”
The master bath has been totally renovated, she said. Carrara marble tops the connected vanities, which have a long custom mirror above. The frameless glass walk-in shower has a half-wall that adjoins the custom soaker tub. A lighted cove is above the tub, the perfect spot for statuary or art pieces.
The home, which sits on a large lot, has four bedrooms and three full baths. The two guest baths in the home have also been renovated with Carrara marble, new flooring and tub surrounds, Thorning said.
Meanwhile, a concrete patio extends from the covered back porch. “The spacious (fenced) back yard has tons of room for the kids to play or dogs to run,” Thorning said.
“This home is bursting with curb appeal, so get ready to fall in love with this move-in ready home before you even step through the front door,” she said. “It perfectly combines classic Highland Road charm and character with updated luxurious comfort.”
If you’d like to see this home for yourself, stop by today’s open house. Hours are from 2-4 p.m.
About this Home
Address : 409 Woodgate Blvd.
Lot size: 100 x 150 feet
Living area: 3,177 square feet
Bedrooms: Four
Baths: Three
Price: $625,000
Marketing agent: Leighton Thorning
Thorning McKay Team RE/MAX Professional
Contact: 225-205-8773
Photos by: FOTOSOLD