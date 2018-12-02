There aren’t many homes in Overton Walk, a new development off Old Hammond Highway, but the homes there sure do have style. Builder Chuck Dupree has quality craftsmen, and he picks all the right materials, finishes and colors for his newest offering at 2123 Elwood Court.
There are maybe 12-15 homes in the entire development, which is one of those cozy one-entry subdivisions off Old Hammond between Jefferson and Airline. None of these eclectic developments are large, and they all have luxurious homes. The home on Elwood Court is perhaps not quite as large as those on other streets in the area, making it more affordable.
Four bedrooms and three baths are included in just under 2,500 square feet. A really nice outdoor kitchen/living room is a big bonus for this home, making entertaining a breeze behind the West Indies style shutters that line the front of the room.
The home has a pristine front elevation thanks to its rear-loading alley garage. When you walk up the brick-edged sidewalk to the elevated front porch, the outdoor kitchen/living room is on the right side, with entries from the front porch or the main house.
When you step inside this bright new home, you’re in a huge space which contains the living room and the formal dining room. The kitchen is in a tall cove to the right, while the rest of the home continues down a hallway to the two-car garage.
This big family room has 12-foot ceilings and is floored in pine planks that have a distressed, almost pickled patina. This unique finish continues down the main hall and into the master bedroom in back. The master suite is next to the stairs to the second floor, near a drop-off area by the exit to the garage. The second floor contains a bedroom and full bath, as well as a big floored attic space.
The marble master bath has a 6-foot slipper tub below a window and standing faucet with a handheld shower. A frameless glass walk-in shower with a half-wall is in the corner. Two vanities, each with a tall custom mirror, are separated by a tall linen closet. Behind double doors, the single master closet is very large, with a tall dresser, shoe shelving, a dressing bench and an abundance of hanging space.
The home is brand new and bright, with tall baseboards and 8-foot interior doors. The front door and all the windows in the big family room are topped by transoms that allow in lots of natural light. A masonry fireplace with whitewashed bricks is to the left, and a brick accent wall lines the back of the room along the dining space.
To the right, a massive antique beam in the ceiling tops the cove that houses the kitchen. This gourmet’s delight has 12-foot ceilings with cabinetry all the way up to the top. Some of the glass-front cabinets are lighted. You’ll need a stepladder to reach the top row of cabinetry, but the glass-fronts allow dust-free storage and displays.
The 7-foot kitchen island is topped with a slab of 3cm quartzite, which is also used on the counter tops. The appliance package is stainless Frigidaire and includes a five-burner cooktop with a griddle plate. A microwave-over-oven combo is on a wall near the front edge of the island. A walk-in pantry is in the corner near the refrigerator.
Back outside, the outdoor kitchen features a Blaze grill, granite counters and a gas-log fireplace, all below a beaded board ceiling with a fan.
If you’d like to see this beautiful home for yourself, stop by today’s open house between 2-4 p.m.
Address:
2123 Elwood Court
Lot size:
45 x 95 feet
Living area:
2,479 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three full, one partial
Price:
$599,000
Marketing agent:
Ann Mullins
C.J. Brown Realtors
Contact phone:
225-281-1196