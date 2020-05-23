If you’re looking for property that is unique and serene but not far from the conveniences of city life, you should take a look at 19288 Hoo Shoo Too Road. This beautiful estate features a 3,493-square-foot luxury home nestled in a tranquil and private setting just minutes from Airline Highway and Interstate 10.
The tall Acadian style home comes into view after a short drive along a limestone driveway that meanders through a wooded area and up to a circle drive in front of the home. Immaculate landscaping in front has plants that flower in every season, according to Carolyn Webber, the RE/MAX Real Estate Group agent marketing the property.
When you look at the elevated wraparound porch below the three prominent dormers on the roof, you might think how relaxing it would be to enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning or a glass of wine in the evening from this porch. Eventually you’ll make your way around to the back porch, which overlooks a pond and is nearly a mirror copy of the front porch. Porches wrap the whole house, so maybe coffee on the front porch in the morning and wine on the back porch in the evening?
Three wide brick steps lead up onto the front porch and into the home, where the foyer opens into the great room. Beautiful hardwood flooring is used throughout most of the home’s first floor.
The formal dining room has hardwood floors, crown molding, a chair rail, a chandelier and an arched window for natural light. The great room has more hardwood floors, double doors to the back porch and custom stairs leading to the second floor, which has two bedrooms, two full baths and a large area around the landing.
A split-level granite island/bar with seating lines the long kitchen, which has custom painted cabinetry, a gas cooktop on the bar, a microwave/oven wall combo and a massive built-in Kitchen Aid refrigerator. A triple farm sink is below three windows, and the nearby breakfast nook has a bench seat along a bay wall of windows. A fireplace warms the keeping area as well as the kitchen.
The large master suite is an elegant retreat from the cares of life. Hardwood floors, a granite fireplace with a tall wood mantle, a sitting area and crown molding create a relaxing environment. The tile master bath has a corner walk-in shower, dual custom vanities, separate closets, a linen closet and a six-foot whirlpool tub below custom windows beneath an elegant arched transom.
The home’s laundry has a sink, a clothes hanging area, an exit to the outside and a crafts bar on the opposite wall.
Meanwhile, at the top of the custom stairway, a large landing with built-in shelving would make a great spot for reading or a computer/play area for kids, Webber said, adding part of one of the upstairs bedrooms is currently being used as a home office. A 13 x 28-foot unfinished area up here could be turned into a game room or extra storage, she added.
The home’s outdoor spaces are expansive and peaceful, with the sounds of splashing water coming from the pond and fountain out back. A wide pier edges the pond, and a patio off the back porch is the perfect spot for gatherings.
Home maintenance is low, Webber said, because the wraparound porches have special flooring and Hardi Plank is used for the home’s siding. The heavy-duty metal roof is also low maintenance, she added.
About this Home
Address:
19288 Hoo Shoo Too Road
Lot size:
220 x 3723 (18.72 acres)
Living area:
3,493 square feet
Bedrooms:
Three
Baths:
Two full, one partial
Price:
$1,100,000
Marketing agent:
Carolyn Webber
RE/MAX Real Estate Group
Contact phone:
225-907-7166