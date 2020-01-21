Attention to detail is clear in the brand-new traditional offering at 7403 Lane’s End in The Settlement at Willow Grove. Designed by Architect Charles “Chuck” Oliver, the home displays the finest materials and craftsmanship. You’ll find tall baseboards with electrical outlets, triple crown molding and exquisite wood floors throughout.
Peacock pavers greet guests near the front entry to the home, nestled on the corner of Lane’s End and Silo Drive. A portico shelters the entrance while two big white columns and a gas lamp overhead stand guard.
Wood floors are used on both the first and second floor, giving way to other materials in the wet areas of the home. Solid interior doors are eight feet under 12-foot ceilings. Triple crown molding and other millwork is exquisite, and the lighting package is upscale. Walls of high-end Kolbe windows line one side of the home along the living room and breakfast room, and surround sound speakers are located throughout the home, even in the master shower. The home also has two Isokern vented fireplaces.
Walking through the wide foyer, guests will see the formal dining room to the right, where an upscale chandelier and a pair of wall sconces provide illumination. To the left, the study is warmed by a marble fireplace. Both rooms have two closets, made possible by super wide raised panel cased openings. The closets in the study have shelving suitable for the home’s electronics, while the dining room closets are for china and crystal.
The kitchen has a large island topped by a slab of 3cm marble. A stacked pair of Thermador ovens are in one wall, and a 6-burner Thermador gas cooktop is below a subway tile backsplash. Storage is not a problem at all in this kitchen; tall double rows of cabinets are painted, and a big walk-in pantry is in one corner.
Another wide panel cased opening leads into the breakfast room, which has views of the central courtyard and the surrounding white brick fence. The living room shares a wall of windows with the breakfast room, but also has a fireplace and tall French doors leading outside to the central courtyard, floored in peacock pavers. A marble bar is between the kitchen and living room, and a wall of shelving and cabinetry is along one wall of the living room.
The master suite is an elegant retreat from the cares of life. There are two closets, one in the master bedroom and one in the master bath. Both closets have a pair of dressers as well as lots of cubbies and hanging space. The master bath has unique hexagonal marble tile floors with coordinating subway tiles behind a beautiful 6-foot slipper tub. The bath also has dual marble vanities and a big walk-in shower with subway tiles.
A hallway leading from the master bedroom to the laundry room and exit to the garage has three double closets, so storage is plentiful here. The laundry room near the exit door has a drop-off area with coat hooks and storage as well as a “Dutch” door. Also in this area is the home’s guest suite and full bath.
The garage is huge, big enough for three cars, and has a stairway to floored attic storage above. An extra parking pad is located just outside the garage doors.
Two bedrooms upstairs share a Hollywood bath, while HVAC and electrical are already in place in a big unfinished room that could be the home’s fifth bedroom. (the room is not counted in the home’s living area).
About this Home
Address:
7403 Lane’s End
Lot size:
71 x 103 x 12 x 61 x 114 feet
Living area:
4,499 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Three full, one partial
Price:
$1,149,000
Marketing agent:
Katherine Coghlan and
Leslie Gladney
Contact phone:
225-610-6069 or
225-978-5334