The home at 8021 Old Normandie Lane is a tall traditional from Homebuilder Chuck Dupree. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac off Carter Ave. between Seven Oaks and LaSalle avenues, the eight-year-old home has excellent millwork and a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances.
Dupree Construction is known for upscale homes, and this one is a great example. With more than 3,200 square feet of luxury living space, the home nicely lays out four bedrooms and four full baths. Vaulted ceilings and gorgeous wood floors are the order of the day in this beautiful home in Old Goodwood.
Step across a flagstone courtyard in front and enter the home via custom steel doors and you’ll arrive in a wide-open living, dining and kitchen area. Big windows along the side of the vaulted living room allow in lots of natural light as well as views of the fenced back yard. A fireplace is flanked on the left by a wall of built-in shelves and cabinetry. Wood beams intersect at the crown of the vault and run down the sides. Beautiful heart pine flooring is used extensively on the home’s first level.
A huge cased opening frames the formal dining room, which is illuminated by an upscale chandelier. The kitchen and breakfast area are located at the end of the vaulted great room.
The kitchen has top-end stainless appliances and slabs of granite on the island and countertops. Two rows of painted cabinetry – some with glass fronts – reach up to the ceiling. The heart pine floors from the great room stretch into the kitchen.
The home’s first floor contains the master suite, a guest suite with a full bath and a home office, which is floored in heart pine.
The master bedroom is a beautiful retreat with heavy crown molding, a wall of windows and more heart pine floors. With the push of a button, electric blinds cover the windows. The home office, located next to the master bedroom, could also be used as a nursery, according to Libby Ammon, the Coldwell Banker ONE agent marketing the property.
The elegant master bath has a soaker tub, a frameless glass shower and dual vanities that intersect at a corner. Custom mirrors are above each vanity. The flooring is small octagonal tile. Two walk-in closets are in the master bath, making plenty of room for everyone.
Up on the second floor, two bedrooms and a bonus loft area are serviced by two full baths.
Meanwhile, the home’s outdoor spaces are serene and private thanks to a tall privacy fence. The courtyard, accessed by French doors, has a covered kitchen and a wood-burning fireplace at opposite ends. A long flagstone patio extends from the outdoor kitchen, while gutters and drainage deal with rain from the roof.
The home has an attached two-car garage and plenty of driveway parking, Ammon said.
If you’d like to see this beautiful Old Normandie home for yourself, call Ammon to get an appointment for your own private showing.
About this Home
Address:
8021 Old Normandie Lane
Lot size:
165 x 95 x 116 x 56 x 51 feet
Living area:
3,223 square feet
Bedrooms:
Four
Baths:
Four full, one partial
Price:
$698,000
Marketing agent:
Libby Ammon,
Coldwell Banker ONE
Contact phone:
225-938-3176
Photos by Fotosold